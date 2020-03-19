Jamie Moses Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Arts & Culture • Theater ONE MORE COVID-19 EFFECT – On the BOARDS • Week of March 19 – March 5 – What’s Playing on BUFFALO THEATER Stages March 19, 2020Jamie Moses OPENING none ONGOING none CLOSING Everything SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS none UPCOMING Who knows? Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... You may also like Arts & Culture • Featured • Health Advice For Boosting Your immune System by Bob Lovejoy March 16, 2020 Arts & Culture • Literature Kristy Meal owner of Rust Belt Books featured in Just Buffalo’s LIT CITY VOICES March 14, 2020 Arts & Culture • TV & Film A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man: From Ambition to Profession March 13, 2020 About the authorView All Posts Jamie Moses Jamie Moses founded Artvoice in 1990 Las Vegas rockers THE KILLERS today release the video for their new single, “Caution” Closed, Canceled or Rescheduled-updated daily Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn