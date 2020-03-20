State Testing mandates for schools has been waived

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta issued the following statement today regarding the announcement by the federal government that it will waive standardized testing mandates for schools this year:

“This is not the time to create more stress for our kids, which is why we called on the federal government to take exactly this action on behalf of our students, educators and our schools. This decision rightly allows the school community to put our focus where it should be: On staying safe and healthy, rather than on preparing for tests at a time of significant disruption.”

