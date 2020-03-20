Treasury Announces Decision to Delay Tax Filing Deadline Due to COVID-19

Both Filing and Payment Now Due July 15, 2020

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reported the IRS tax filing deadline for this year is being moved to July 15, 2020.

On March 18, the U.S. Department of Treasury announced COVID-19 related changes allowing for individuals to delay payments until July 15, 2020, however at that time the guidance did not change the April 15 filing deadline.

The new policy announced today moves both the filing and payment deadline to July 15, 2020.

“This is the right thing to do,” said Higgins. “Many people are out of work, homebound, and focused on health and safety. This provides the time and space needed to keep the focus where it should be during this emergency situation.”

