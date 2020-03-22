Catholic Health could run 800 Covid-19 tests a day with newly approved system

Catholic Health is ready to purchase a new test for Covid-19 that is able to detect the virus far faster than previous methods.

The system, which could process 800 tests per day, works only on machines that Catholic Health already owns and uses in each of its local hospitals.

Mark Sullivan, Catholic Health CEO, said this afternoon he’s ready to place an order Monday with Cepheid, the California company whose test, announced last month, was approved Saturday by the Food and Drug Administration for use in Cepheid’s molecular testing units.

“It’s a whole different test. Picture this. It’s the difference between a candle and electricity,” Sullivan said in an interview with The Buffalo News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

