Closed, Canceled or Rescheduled-updated daily

ALL BPO CONCERTS CANCELED THROUGH April 12
Villa Maria College closes campus, continues academic semester on-line.
Riverworks show NF has been rescheduled from April 18th to July 30th.
Dyngus Day Parade – Delayed to date TBD
Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries closed through Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Burchfield Art Center – Closed
ALL SENECA CASINOS CLOSED
Just Buffalo Writing Center closed until further notice
Kavinoky Theater all performances of INDECENT canceled
MusicalFare re-schedule A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
from April 22nd to July 7th to August 15th, 2021.
Castellani Art Museum closed till March 30
Explore and More closed
All FTMP (For The Music Productions) Events shows Postoned or canceled
March 18th : Body Thief
March 21st : Absence Of Despair
March 24th : VEAUX
March 29th : KindofkindPostponed/Rescheduled shows:
March 22nd : Neil Zaza (rescheduled to Sept 4th)
March 23rd : Pro-Pain (new date TBD)
March 27th : Pretty Gary (rescheduled to July 31st)
March 28th : OwlEyeRounD (rescheduled to May 9th)
April 2nd : DOYLE (rescheduled to Sept 29th)
April 2nd : Gold Frankincense & Myrrh (new date TBD)
April 3rd : I Set My Friends On Fire (new date TBD)
April 4th : Fred The Godson (rescheduled to Aug 1st)
April 9th : Red Handed Denial & Hollow Front (new date TBD)
April 10th : PowerGlove (rescheduled to Mar 13th, 2021)
April 30th : Drummers Only (rescheduled to June 18th)
May 7th : For Lack Of A Term & Shakeout (rescheduled to Aug 18th)
May 8th : JKuch (rescheduled to Aug 7th)
May 20th : Michael Sweet & Tony Harnell (rescheduled to Sept 30th)
TOWN BALLROOM
MARCH 14 – Bedouin Soundclash
Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
MARCH 18 – The Wonder Years
Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY
MARCH 21 – Dwayne Gretzky
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
MARCH 27 – Borgore
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
APRIL 2 – Jack Harlow – The Leopard Lounge
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
APRIL 3 – The Reign of Kindo
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
THE TRALF
MARCH 19 – COCO MONTOYO moved to August 9
MARCH 21 – KELLER WILLIAMS moved to October 31
MARCH 27 – Donna The Buffalo – canceled with new date TBD
SENECA CASINO
March 2020 Shows Postponed:
The Village People March 13 & 14 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom
Aaron Lewis March 14 7 PM Seneca Allegany Event Center
Orleans March 20 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom
King of the Cage March 21 6 PM Seneca Niagara Event Center
Against The Wind: March 28 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom
The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience
SHEA’S
BABEVILLE
MARCH 18 – Hari Kondabolu @ 9th Ward – postponed
FOR THE MUSIC Concerts
March 18th : Body Thief
March 21st : Absence Of Despair
March 22nd : Neil Zaza
April 2nd : DOYLE
April 3rd : I Set My Friends On Fire
Tickets purchased for these events will be valid for the new date or can be refunded by request at ForTheMusicBuffalo@gmail.com | We are working on new dates asap!
RIVIERA THEATER – Box office closed
Maureen McGovern – Originally scheduled for March 20, 2020 has been moved to September 9, 2020 @ 8:00pm
John Waite – Originally scheduled for March 21, 2020 has been moved to August 1, 2020 @ 8:00pm
All tickets issued for the events above will be honored for the new scheduled dates. No exchange is necessary.
Add Comment