The U.S. is reporting over 41,000 cases with more than 500 deaths. Monday was the first day the U.S. reported more than 100 deaths in a single day.

Unfortunately, people are still not taking the stay at home message seriously. Many defiant spring breakers who partied in the face of the Covid 19 epidemic are being reported as returning to campuses with the infection. The states that have enacted stay at home policies are doing the right thing. The president should be encouraging this but instead he is now talking about loosening restrictions so people can go back to work. Boris Johnson just ordered a stay-at-home order for the entire country. If you remember Trump started out saying the virus was a hoax, then said we only had 15 infections and they would be cured and America would be at zero infections.

As we said in a previous post, listen to your governors and mayors NOT the White House.

