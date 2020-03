The additional Erie County cases were announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during his news conference Monday morning.

This is the largest number of cases announced in one day in Erie County to date. There were 18 announced on Friday, March 20.

As of Sunday night, there were 64 cases, with Amherst having the most among those at 21, with Buffalo at 19. Updated regional numbers were not immediately available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook