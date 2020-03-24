Comprehensive Covid-19 Resource List

Live updates on number of infections, deaths and locations of Covid-19 nationwide by the NYTimes
THE FOLLOWING LIST INDICATES THE LATEST UPDATES, CHANGES AND REMINDERS TO CITY OF BUFFALO GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS THAT AFFECT THE PUBLIC, EFFECTIVE MARCH, 18, 2020.
All major telecommunication companies have pledge to the Federal Government that they will NOT disconnect service for the next 60 days due to the lack of payment. This includes Spectrum, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and more;
Garbage and recycling collection continue on their regularly scheduled days in Buffalo;
Public Safety remains our priority:
- Buffalo Police personnel are undergoing training by the Fire Department on how to further protect themselves from infection while continuing to serve our community;
- Buffalo Police Traffic Officers, Resource Officers and members of the Neighborhood Engagement Team continue to assist Buffalo Public Schools in its to provide meals to the thousands of children in every neighborhood in Buffalo who relied on school meals for their nutritional needs;
- Students 18 or younger can receive a hot meal and a breakfast meal to take home each day; Pickup is between 11 am and 1 pm daily and you must bring a bag to carry out meals. For more information call 816-3688;
- Food trucks will be in Niagara Square weekdays, starting at 11:30 am, to meet the lunch needs for downtown workers;
All renewals of licenses set to expire while City Hall is closed will automatically continue to be in effect so long as the applicant is in good standing until further notice. The City Clerk’s Office will continue to be available for emergencies by appointment only, including for death certificates, marriage licenses and birth certificates. The contact number is 851-5431;
Licensed contractors can still submit applications to the Department of Inspection Services and make online payments through the City’s website;
Help is now available for those laid off from their jobs as a result of the Coronavirus situation or are currently out of work. The Buffalo Employment and Training Center is an excellent resource for those looking for employment or other forms of assistance. You can make an appointment to speak to an employment counselor by calling 856-JOBS;
If residents are having a difficult time finding food or other basic necessities, there are dozens of food pantries willing to help. We have compiled a list. Find it on the City’s website, www.buffalony.gov/pantries;
Local colleges are stepping up to help residents in need of child care. Those centers include:
- Buffalo State Child Care Center
- University at Buffalo Child Care Center
- Erie County Community College; City, North and South Campus
- The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Office at Kleinhans Music Hall is officially closed. Staff is working remotely;
OTHER IMPORTANT (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED) REMINDERS AND UPDATES:
All municipal buildings, including City Hall, remain closed to the general public; you can make a payment online by visiting the City’s website or by calling the following numbers:
- 851-4399 / 851-5716
While park facilities remain closed across the City, parks remain available for passive use;
Completing the Census is still important and having an accurate count will help our City in the recovery phase of this emergency. Go to 2020Census.gov to fill out your form;
Nearly 10,500 people signed up for Buff-Alert! Get signed up to receive the latest information on emergencies, public service announcements or events by texting Join BuffAlert to 30890;
If you are healthy, feeling well and free of respiratory illness symptoms, donate blood. To make an appointment; visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270;
More than 150 people answered Mayor Brown’s call to volunteer. If you have a vehicle and want to pitch in and help the good work of our community organizations, sign up at volunteer@buffalony.gov and we will help to connect you;
For general questions, email questions@buffalony.gov. To combat false information, go to the City’s FAQs page about COVID-19 on the City’s website.
SUMMARY OF IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS:
Join BUFFALERT: 30890
Erie County COVID Hotline: 716.858.2929
New York State Department of Health: 888-364-3065
Childcare Resource Network: 716.877.6666
ConnectLife Blood Donations: 716.529.4270
Senior Meal Services: 716.858.8526 OR 211
Buffalo Impound: 716.851.5369 or 716.851.5832
Buffalo Public Schools Meal Service: 716.816.3688
Pay City Bill-by-Phone: 888-891-6064
Buffalo City Clerk’s Office: 851-5431
BETC Unemployment Hotline: 856-JOBS (5627)
2020Census.gov
Cooperation Buffalo’s List of COVID-19 Resources
Last Updated: 3/24/2020
Cooperative Business Resources
- United States Federation of Worker Co-ops Support Page and Resources Folder
- CDF’s Disaster Recovery Fund for co-ops is accepting applicants and donations
- Recommendations on SBA disaster loans for cooperatives from NCBA CLUSA
- Cautionary information for worker cooperatives: typical New York State unemployment eligibility for corporate officers
- Resources on COVID-19 business tax changes from co-op accountants Wegner CPAs
Small Business Resources
- Buffalo Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is providing free phone counseling for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Call (716) 622-9467 to be matched with a business counselor. If the line is busy, leave a message via email at mccartsa@buffalostate.edu.
- Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance Loans: Application (applicable only if your area has been declared eligible for disaster loan assistance)
- SBA Local Assistance Directory, Funding and Lender Match programs
- CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers
- New York State Interim Guidance for Businesses from New York SBDC
- IRS tax filing/payment deferral for individual and business filers from April 15 to July 15
- Force majeure (French for ‘superior force’) allows for excuse or delay in performance in the event of circumstances beyond the control of the parties in a contract. You may be able to delay or stop performing services or providing products that you are contracted to provide due to COVID-19. Additional Information about drafting and interpreting force majeure clauses, and information specific to New York State.
- New York State’s Department of Labor is also reminding businesses of its Shared Work Program that can provide an alternative to laying off employees during business downturns by allowing workers to work a reduced work schedule and collect partial unemployment insurance benefits for up to 26 weeks.
- Online meeting facilitation resources and webinars from Training for Change
- Recommendations from the Law Office of Stephanie Adams for supporting frontline essential workers at your small business
- Businesses may be able to make tax-free payments to employees during COVID
For Workers
- WNYCOSH Resources for Workers
- New York State Unemployment Insurance with specific COVID-19 changes
- US Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance
- Buffalo Mutual Aid Network’s Solidarity Relief Fund and Guidelines
HELP FROM BUFFALO & ERIE COUNTY LIBRARY
myON: Thousands of free downloadable, student-centered digital books. A ‘how to” guide and
access code to myOn can be found at:
https://www.buffalolib.org/blog/myon-digital-reading-currently-available-free.
All Things Teens: Blogs, virtual book clubs and more: https://www.buffalolib.org/services/teens
Homework Help: https://www.buffalolib.org/services/school-homework-help#HomeworkTeens
in the spotlight this week: resources for adults:
Resources for Parents: https://www.buffalolib.org/subject-guides/home-and-family/parenting
Genealogy Resources: Research your family history using Ancestry Library Edition, now accessible
from any device anywhere: https://www.buffalolib.org/subject-guides/home-and-family/genealogy
Career Resources: https://www.buffalolib.org/subject-guides/college-and-career/job-career-resources
2020 Census Information: https://www.buffalolib.org/united-states-census-2020
in the spotlight this week: resources for EVERYONE:
eBooks: Downloadable eBooks and eAudioBooks : https://buffalo.overdrive.com/
eMusic: Downloadable music that you keep forever: https://buffalolib.freegalmusic.com/home
Online Databases: From auto repair to literature: http://dbaz.buffalolib.org/dbaz.php
