Gov. Cuomo Deems Bicycle Repair Shops an Essential Service

Bicycle repair shops have been deemed an essential service and are allowed to remain open following Governor Cuomo’s executive order for closure of all non-essential businesses after Sunday, March 22, per the Governor’s Western New York regional office.

GObike and our bicycling community partners, Tom’s Pro Bikes, Campus Wheelworks, Rick Cycle Shop, and Bert’s Bike & Fitness applaud Governor Cuomo’s decision to include all modes of transportation, including bicycles, as essential transportation services in New York State.

“During this crisis, more and more people are using their bicycles for transport and exercise,” said Assemblyman Sean Ryan. “Bicycle repair shops provide a valuable service that will allow people across New York State to be able to travel for essential purposes. Thank you to everyone who is continuing to perform repairs during this time. You are providing an extremely important service to your community.”

“Bicycles are the primary mode of transportation for many people in our region and, as such, the continued operation of bicycle repair shops is vital for meeting critical transportation needs,” said Justin Booth, executive director of GObike. “People have a right to travel to meet their basic needs, such as buying groceries, getting to work, or going to the doctor. For those without access to a motor vehicle, exercising this right means continued access to bicycle repair shops.”

“Many essential workers are using bicycles for transportation. Bicycles are a way for individuals and families to safely exercise and transport themselves at a safe social distance,” said Ethan Johnson, owner of Campus Wheelworks Elmwood. “Bicycle repair shops make sure our communities may continue to have safe, functional bicycles.”

On March 18, 2020, Governor Cuomo executed Executive Order 202.6, directing all businesses and not-for-profit entities in New York State to reduce the in-person workforce at their work location by 100 percent.

Per the executive order, essential infrastructure and service businesses allowed to remain open include:

airports/airlines

transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages

auto repair

Though the original proclamation did not include bicycle repair, Governor Cuomo later conceded to their inclusion after pushback from bicycle advocates. Many individuals use bicycles to perform critical tasks such as commuting to work or visiting a doctor. Many communities and cities, including New York City, rely on bike-using delivery operators for supply-chain and essential business deliveries, rendering bicycle repair shops critical to continue essential operations.

“I would like to emphasize that we are an essential service. Our customers count on us to keep their bicycles operating and in a safe condition. In other cities, they have been deemed as such,” said Tom Lonzi, owner of Tom’s Pro Bikes.

“Here at Rick Cycle, we are excited to continue providing bikes in good working order for our community through these hard times. Our customers use their bikes for commuting, food delivery, and recreation, which we view as essential,” said Tom Azzarella, owner of Rick Cycle Shop.

“San Francisco, Philadelphia, and other cities and states recognize bicycle repair (like car repair) as essential business in their executive orders. Many New Yorkers use their bicycles as their main mode of transportation and many more will as they struggle with challenges if this crisis and as Spring weather ensues. Bicycle Repair is an essential service,” shared Jim Costello, General Manager of Bert’s Bikes & Fitness.

Hours and protocol for bicycle repair businesses remaining in service include:

GObike Community Workshop: Our shop will remain closed to the public; however, customers may drop-off and pick-up bicycles for repair on an appointment basis. Make an appointment by calling the GObike workshop at 716-320-0193. Visit our website for up-to-date information.

Campus Wheelworks: Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; closed Sunday and Wednesday. Only one customer is allowed in the shop at a time. Visit their website for up-to-date information.



Tom’s Pro Bike: Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm. Maintain state-mandated minimum 6-foot distance from others in public. Visit their website for up-to-date information.



Rick Cycle Shop: Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm. Maintain state-mandated minimum 6-foot distance from others in public. Visit their website for up-to-date information.



Bert’s Bike & Fitness: All locations will be open Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 7 pm; Saturday, from 12 pm to 5 pm. All stores have taken industry-related and government-advised steps to maintain the cleanliness of facilities. Visit their website for up-to-date information.



Handlebar Cycle Company: Open for service repair appointments. Call 716-835-0334, or email at contact(at)handlebarscycleco. com to book. Visit their website for more information.

