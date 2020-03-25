Provision in coronavirus stimulus bill bans companies owned by Trump or his children from receiving bailout money by Jake Johnson / Common Dreams

Trump in recent days has voiced his desire for the hotel industry to be among the corporate beneficiaries of any congressional stimulus legislation and—after being pressed repeatedly by reporters—has refused to vow that his own companies would not receive money from any taxpayer bailout programs.

The president also asserted that he will personally oversee the corporate bailout funds. “We’re going to make good deals,” Trump said during a press briefing on Monday.

“Several Trump-branded properties have been affected by the virus-induced demand crash, as well as state and local restrictions on going out in public,” Bloomberg reported Wednesday morning.

Senate Democrats earlier this week stopped the GOP’s efforts to advance an earlier version of the stimulus bill in an effort to extract concessions from the White House and Senate Republicans, who Democrats accused of attempting to force through a corporate “slush fund” with little regard for workers.

In negotiations with Senate Republicans and Trump administration officials, Democrats reportedly won inclusion of a significant boost in unemployment benefits (which would also be extended to gig workers), more money for hospitals, and independent oversight of a $500 billion corporate loan fund that the legislation would establish.