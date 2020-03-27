President Trump Is So Upset About This Ad Showing His Failed Handling Of COVID-19 That He’s Threatening to Pull FCC License for Stations That Run It

The Trump re-election campaign told TV stations they could lose their operating licenses for airing an ad criticizing the president’s actions in the coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump’s campaign, in a letter on Wednesday, told stations in five battleground states to stop showing the ad from Priorities USA, a political action committee that supports Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Failure to remove the ad “could put your station’s license in jeopardy” before the Federal Communications Commission, the campaign said in the letter. “Your station has an obligation to cease and desist from airing it immediately to comply with FCC licensing requirements.”

Trump has an antagonistic relation with much of the media, which he accuses of issuing what he calls “fake news.” But the president has been accused by some news outlets of making misleading statements and telling lies, including regarding the coronavirus.

