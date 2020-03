Someone has hijacked the Artvoice Facebook page and locked out the admins. It is now being administered by someone using the name NXVIM, the company Frank Parlato and Artvoice exposed as a criminal enterprise and whose leader Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico and deported back to the U.S. Raniere is now in prison.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the hacker please email jamie@artvoice.com.

LEGIT ARTVOICE PAGE:

HIJACKED ARTVOICE PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook