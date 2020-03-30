Image by Gerd Altman at pixaby
Comprehensive Covid-19 Resource List

March 30, 2020
TRACKING THE NUMBERS

Live updates from WorldMeter https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/

Live updates on number of infections, deaths and locations of Covid-19 nationwide by the NYTimes

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html

Live updates on infections, deaths and locations of Covid-19 nationwide by the Washington Post

https://wapo.st/33ILX8D

Buffalo Mutual Aid Network is a social action group for peer-to-peer organizing, assistance and sharing info. https://www.facebook.com/groups/740052889874229/?ref=br_rs

Erie County Mental Help http://www2.erie.gov/mentalhealth/

THE FOLLOWING LIST INDICATES THE LATEST UPDATES, CHANGES AND REMINDERS TO CITY OF BUFFALO GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS THAT AFFECT THE PUBLIC, EFFECTIVE MARCH, 18, 2020.

All major telecommunication companies have pledge to the Federal Government that they will NOT disconnect service for the next 60 days due to the lack of payment. This includes Spectrum, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and more;

Garbage and recycling collection continue on their regularly scheduled days in Buffalo;

Public Safety remains our priority:

  • Buffalo Police personnel are undergoing training by the Fire Department on how to further protect themselves from infection while continuing to serve our community;
  • Buffalo Police Traffic Officers, Resource Officers and members of the Neighborhood Engagement Team continue to assist Buffalo Public Schools in its to provide meals to the thousands of children in every neighborhood in Buffalo who relied on school meals for their nutritional needs;
  • Students 18 or younger can receive a hot meal and a breakfast meal to take home each day; Pickup is between 11 am and 1 pm daily and you must bring a bag to carry out meals. For more information call 816-3688;
  • Food trucks will be in Niagara Square weekdays, starting at 11:30 am, to meet the lunch needs for downtown workers;

All renewals of licenses set to expire while City Hall is closed will automatically continue to be in effect so long as the applicant is in good standing until further notice. The City Clerk’s Office will continue to be available for emergencies by appointment only, including for death certificates, marriage licenses and birth certificates. The contact number is 851-5431;

Licensed contractors can still submit applications to the Department of Inspection Services and make online payments through the City’s website;

Help is now available for those laid off from their jobs as a result of the Coronavirus situation or are currently out of work. The Buffalo Employment and Training Center is an excellent resource for those looking for employment or other forms of assistance. You can make an appointment to speak to an employment counselor by calling 856-JOBS;

If residents are having a difficult time finding food or other basic necessities, there are dozens of food pantries willing to help. We have compiled a list. Find it on the City’s website, www.buffalony.gov/pantries;

Local colleges are stepping up to help residents in need of child care. Those centers include:

  • Buffalo State Child Care Center
  • University at Buffalo Child Care Center
  • Erie County Community College; City, North and South Campus
  • The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Office at Kleinhans Music Hall is officially closed. Staff is working remotely;

OTHER IMPORTANT (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED) REMINDERS AND UPDATES:

All municipal buildings, including City Hall, remain closed to the general public; you can make a payment online by visiting the City’s website or by calling the following numbers:

  • 851-4399 / 851-5716

While park facilities remain closed across the City, parks remain available for passive use;

Completing the Census is still important and having an accurate count will help our City in the recovery phase of this emergency. Go to 2020Census.gov to fill out your form;

Nearly 10,500 people signed up for Buff-Alert! Get signed up to receive the latest information on emergencies, public service announcements or events by texting Join BuffAlert to 30890;

If you are healthy, feeling well and free of respiratory illness symptoms, donate blood. To make an appointment; visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270;

More than 150 people answered Mayor Brown’s call to volunteer. If you have a vehicle and want to pitch in and help the good work of our community organizations, sign up at volunteer@buffalony.gov and we will help to connect you;

For general questions, email questions@buffalony.gov. To combat false information, go to the City’s FAQs page about COVID-19 on the City’s website.

SUMMARY OF IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS:

Join BUFFALERT: 30890

Erie County COVID Hotline: 716.858.2929

New York State Department of Health: 888-364-3065

Childcare Resource Network: 716.877.6666

ConnectLife Blood Donations: 716.529.4270

Senior Meal Services: 716.858.8526 OR 211

Buffalo Impound: 716.851.5369 or 716.851.5832

Buffalo Public Schools Meal Service: 716.816.3688

Pay City Bill-by-Phone: 888-891-6064

Buffalo City Clerk’s Office: 851-5431

BETC Unemployment Hotline: 856-JOBS (5627)

Buffalony.gov/pantries

2020Census.gov

parking@buffalony.gov

buffalony.gov/volunteer

Cooperation Buffalo’s List of COVID-19 Resources

Last Updated: 3/24/2020

Cooperative Business Resources 

 

Small Business Resources 

 

For Workers

HELP FROM BUFFALO & ERIE COUNTY LIBRARY

myON:  Thousands of free downloadable, student-centered digital books.  A ‘how to” guide and
access code to myOn can be found at:
https://www.buffalolib.org/blog/myon-digital-reading-currently-available-free.

All Things Teens: Blogs, virtual book clubs and more: https://www.buffalolib.org/services/teens

Homework Help: https://www.buffalolib.org/services/school-homework-help#HomeworkTeens

 

in the spotlight this week: resources for adults: 


Resources for Parentshttps://www.buffalolib.org/subject-guides/home-and-family/parenting

Genealogy Resources: Research your family history using Ancestry Library Edition, now accessible
from any device anywhere: https://www.buffalolib.org/subject-guides/home-and-family/genealogy

Career Resourceshttps://www.buffalolib.org/subject-guides/college-and-career/job-career-resources

2020 Census Information: https://www.buffalolib.org/united-states-census-2020

in the spotlight this week: resources for EVERYONE:


eBooks: Downloadable eBooks and eAudioBooks : https://buffalo.overdrive.com/

eMusic: Downloadable music that you keep forever: https://buffalolib.freegalmusic.com/home

Online Databases: From auto repair to literature: http://dbaz.buffalolib.org/dbaz.php

Jewish Family Services offers TeleMental Health counseling

call JFS at 716.883.1914 to schedule an appointment

