Photo shows massive failure of Florida’s piecemeal coronavirus response as state hurdles toward ‘huge public health crisis’

What the hell is Florida still doing having open beaches? Well, Trumpian governor Ron DeSantis refuses to do anything to undermine Trump’s message that “everything is getting better.” And you know what? Florida isn’t as young and healthy as New York. So when you see 320,000 potential deaths in Florida if they don’t move to restrict people, it’s all too believable. Every day matters. Every second delayed matters, with real lives at stake.

The lack of a one-size-fits-all approach to beach closures set two neighboring counties at odds. While Duval County, Florida closed its beaches over a week ago, St. Johns County remained open.

