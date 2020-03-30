photo by Clay Archer, Jacksonville Beach resident
News

Photo shows massive failure of Florida’s piecemeal coronavirus response as state hurdles toward ‘huge public health crisis’

March 30, 2020
jamiemoses288

What the hell is Florida still doing having open beaches? Well, Trumpian governor Ron DeSantis refuses to do anything to undermine Trump’s message that “everything is getting better.” And you know what? Florida isn’t as young and healthy as New York. So when you see 320,000 potential deaths in Florida if they don’t move to restrict people, it’s all too believable. Every day matters. Every second delayed matters, with real lives at stake.
The lack of a one-size-fits-all approach to beach closures set two neighboring counties at odds. While Duval County, Florida closed its beaches over a week ago, St. Johns County remained open.

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:

Terms and Conditions