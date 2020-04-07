DAILY UPDATE:  United States Coronavirus Cases: 395,612 Deaths: 12,790 Recovered: 21,674

It took a month from the first confirmed death for the United States to record 1,000 deaths. That toll number doubled in just two days as infections have risen rapidly and now we are now close to 400,000 infections. On April fourth my Daily update number of infections was 280,367 infections and 7,491 deaths. Three days later the number is up 115,000,

Medical and scientific officials have been warning the worst is yet to come. The actual number of infections is almost certainly much larger because less than 1 percent of Americans have been tested, far behind countries such as South Korea and Italy.

Amid fears that bodies could spread the disease, refrigerated trucks, tents and “a pop-up morgue” are being deployed to store the overload. Hospital chaplains are delivering last rites through video chat or by standing outside patients’ doors.

