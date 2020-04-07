ECHOSMITH facebook photo of Mathias Cruz, Paulette Baron and Graeme Miller
LIVE NATION broadcasting several live shows everyday FREE!

April 7, 2020
Live Nation is doing daily live streams from around the globe — following artists live from their homes as they share music, stories, and more. The shows vary on where to watch the depending on what the artist uses. So it might be a live broadcast on YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook.

Today

All times are local

TUE, APR 7
Anne-Marie

9:00 AM

TUE, APR 7
Global Citizen – Lineup TBA

12:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low

12:30 PM

TUE, APR 7
Arkells

1:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Sofi Tukker

1:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Echosmith

3:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
The Roots Present: Behind The Keys w/James Poyser

3:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Linda Perry – We Are Hear

3:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Steven Lee Olsen

3:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
AWOLNATION with Tim McIlrath (Rise Against)

3:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
KIDZ BOP Daily Dance Break

3:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Uncancelled Music Festival

3:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional)

3:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Ambjaay

4:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead – Rad Night in America

5:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Melissa Etheridge

6:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Quinn XCII’s Quarantine Green

6:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Teddy Swims

6:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Production 101 with Subtronics

6:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
LOCASH

7:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Islander w/Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach)

7:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Carly Pearce

7:30 PM

TUE, APR 7
lovelytheband

8:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
The Infamous String Dusters – Stringdusters TV

8:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Ronatronix

8:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Glacier Veins

8:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
5:01 Live

8:01 PM

TUE, APR 7
Phish

8:30 PM

TUE, APR 7
DJ Questlove Presents

9:00 PM

TUE, APR 7
Kitchen Covers with Drew Holcomb

9:00 PM

April 8

WED, APR 8
Global Citizen – Lineup TBA

12:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Arkells

1:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Sofi Tukker

1:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Josh Piterman – Leave A Light On

2:30 PM

WED, APR 8
The Roots Present: Guitar Stories With Captain Kirk

3:00 PM

WED, APR 8
AWOL ACOUSTIC

3:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Linda Perry – We Are Hear

3:00 PM

WED, APR 8
KIDZ BOP Daily Dance Break

3:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Uncancelled Music Festival

3:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Cory Marks

4:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Quinn XCII’s Quarantine Green

6:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Melissa Etheridge

6:00 PM

WED, APR 8
POESY

7:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Wednesday Night Therapy with Drake White

8:00 PM

WED, APR 8
The Disco Biscuits

8:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Bob Weir

8:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Jimmy Buffett – Paris, France (2017)

8:00 PM

WED, APR 8
The Infamous String Dusters – Stringdusters TV

8:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Five North

8:30 PM

WED, APR 8
DJ Questlove Presents

9:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Echosmith

9:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Kitchen Covers with Drew Holcomb

9:00 PM

WED, APR 8
Dominick Farinacci “Songbook Watch Party”

11:00 PM

GLOBAL RELIEF FUND FOR LIVE MUSIC CREWS

April 9

THU, APR 9
Arkells

1:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Linda Perry – We Are Hear

3:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Uncancelled Music Festival

3:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Questlove Supreme Podcast Live

3:00 PM

THU, APR 9
AWOLNATION with Ted Stryker

3:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Charming Liars

3:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Monstercat Presents: Vicetone

4:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Melissa Etheridge

6:00 PM

THU, APR 9
The Roots Present: Behind The Keys w/James Poyser

6:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Echosmith

6:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Subtronics

6:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Quinn XCII’s Quarantine Green

6:00 PM

THU, APR 9
The Buckleys

6:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Myles Castello

8:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Tedeschi Trucks Band

8:00 PM

THU, APR 9
The Infamous String Dusters – Stringdusters TV

8:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Bleeker

8:00 PM

THU, APR 9
5:01 Live

8:01 PM

THU, APR 9
DJ Questlove Presents

9:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Kitchen Covers with Drew Holcomb

9:00 PM

THU, APR 9
Diplo – The Thomas Wesley Show

10:00 PM

April 10

FRI, APR 10
Josh Piterman

8:00 AM

FRI, APR 10
Global Citizen – Lineup TBA

11:00 AM

FRI, APR 10
Jordan Rakei – A Song From Nothing

11:00 AM

FRI, APR 10
Jacob Collier

12:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Brian Fallon

12:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Black Thought NPR Tiny Desk at Home Performance

3:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Linda Perry – We Are Hear

3:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
AWOLNATION with Cameron Duddy (Midland)

3:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Escape The Fate

3:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
KIDZ BOP Daily Dance Break

3:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Uncancelled Music Festival

3:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Cory Marks

5:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Young Culture

5:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
The Roots Present: Guitar Stories With Captain Kirk

6:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Quinn XCII’s Quarantine Green

6:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Big Freedia

7:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Alesso

8:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
The Infamous String Dusters – Stringdusters TV

8:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
5:01 Live

8:01 PM

FRI, APR 10
DJ Questlove Presents

9:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Myles Castello

9:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
The Buckleys

9:00 PM

FRI, APR 10
Diplo – Corona Sabbath

11:00 PM

