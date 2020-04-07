LIVE NATION broadcasting several live shows everyday FREE!

Live Nation is doing daily live streams from around the globe — following artists live from their homes as they share music, stories, and more. The shows vary on where to watch the depending on what the artist uses. So it might be a live broadcast on YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook.
Anne-Marie Birthday Livestream TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 9:00 AM
Global Citizen – Lineup TBA TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 12:00 PM
Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 12:30 PM
Arkells Flatten The Curve Music Class #FTCMusicClass every day at 1-2 PM EST on IG Live! TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 1:00 PM
Sofi Tukker Daily 1PM EST live DJ sets, live from their living room every.single.day. TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 1:00 PM
Echosmith Billboard on Facebook TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 3:00 PM
The Roots Present: Behind The Keys w/James Poyser Episode Two: Other Side Of The Game TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 3:00 PM
Linda Perry – We Are Hear Youtube Live – “On the Air with We Are Hear” Fundraiser for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 3:00 PM
Steven Lee Olsen TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 3:00 PM
AWOLNATION with Tim McIlrath (Rise Against) Instagram Live Discussion TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 3:00 PM
KIDZ BOP Daily Dance Break As a way to move and stay active together with our fans, we will highlight a different KIDZ BOP Dance Along video at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PT daily! TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 3:00 PM
Uncancelled Music Festival TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 3:00 PM
Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional) Martin Guitar presents Jam In Place TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 3:00 PM
Ambjaay TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 4:00 PM
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead – Rad Night in America TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 5:00 PM
Melissa Etheridge Melissa invites you to join her these next couple weeks on Facebook Live for a sing-along get-together. Live will populate on her page at the time scheduled. TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 6:00 PM
Quinn XCII’s Quarantine Green Tune in today and every Mon-Fri at 6PM EST on IG Live. Let’s make some money! TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 6:00 PM
Teddy Swims Instagram Live TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 6:00 PM
Production 101 with Subtronics TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 6:00 PM
LOCASH WGTY Instagram Live TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 7:00 PM
Islander w/Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) Social Distancing Tour 2020 – Instagram Live TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 7:00 PM
Carly Pearce WGTY Instagram Live TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 7:30 PM
lovelytheband Join a stay-at-home LivexLive Presents performance from lovelytheband! TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 8:00 PM
The Infamous String Dusters – Stringdusters TV Instagram Live every Weekday TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 8:00 PM
Ronatronix DJs Dirty South Joe and Low Budget have combined electrifying beats and their hilarious personalities to create live streaming gold. TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 8:00 PM
Glacier Veins Forget COVID-19 The Noise Livestream TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 8:00 PM
5:01 Live Levi’s is proud to bring you live performances from some of your favorite artists as we encourage you to stay home and stay connected. TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 8:01 PM
Phish Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series. We’ll be airing a full show in its entirety beginning at 8:30 pm ET at webcast.livephish.com or Phish’s Facebook page. TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 8:30 PM
DJ Questlove Presents TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 9:00 PM
Kitchen Covers with Drew Holcomb Drew Holcomb of Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performs a cover in his home kitchen every night at 8:00PM CST. TUE, Apr 7, 2020, 9:00 PM
Global Citizen – Lineup TBA WED, Apr 8, 2020, 12:00 PM
Arkells Flatten The Curve Music Class #FTCMusicClass every day at 1-2 PM EST on IG Live! WED, Apr 8, 2020, 1:00 PM
Sofi Tukker Daily 1PM EST live DJ sets, live from their living room every.single.day. WED, Apr 8, 2020, 1:00 PM
Josh Piterman – Leave A Light On Stage star Josh Piterman will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. WED, Apr 8, 2020, 2:30 PM
The Roots Present: Guitar Stories With Captain Kirk Episode Two: Stevie Wonder WED, Apr 8, 2020, 3:00 PM
AWOL ACOUSTIC WED, Apr 8, 2020, 3:00 PM
Linda Perry – We Are Hear Youtube Live – “On the Air with We Are Hear” Fundraiser for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund WED, Apr 8, 2020, 3:00 PM
KIDZ BOP Daily Dance Break As a way to move and stay active together with our fans, we will highlight a different KIDZ BOP Dance Along video at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PT daily! WED, Apr 8, 2020, 3:00 PM
Uncancelled Music Festival WED, Apr 8, 2020, 3:00 PM
Cory Marks Humpday Live on Instagram Live WED, Apr 8, 2020, 4:00 PM
Quinn XCII’s Quarantine Green Tune in today and every Mon-Fri at 6PM EST on IG Live. Let’s make some money! WED, Apr 8, 2020, 6:00 PM
Melissa Etheridge Melissa invites you to join her these next couple weeks on Facebook Live for a sing-along get-together. Live will populate on her page at the time scheduled. WED, Apr 8, 2020, 6:00 PM
POESY The Home Alone Tour WED, Apr 8, 2020, 7:00 PM
Wednesday Night Therapy with Drake White WED, Apr 8, 2020, 8:00 PM
The Disco Biscuits Rewinid & Recline Series WED, Apr 8, 2020, 8:00 PM
Bob Weir Weir Wednesdays WED, Apr 8, 2020, 8:00 PM
Jimmy Buffett – Paris, France (2017) Catch a re-broadcast of a concert from the archive. Tune in live because when the brodcast ends, the show goes back into the vault! WED, Apr 8, 2020, 8:00 PM
The Infamous String Dusters – Stringdusters TV Instagram Live every Weekday WED, Apr 8, 2020, 8:00 PM
Five North Forget COVID-19 The Noise Livestream WED, Apr 8, 2020, 8:30 PM
DJ Questlove Presents WED, Apr 8, 2020, 9:00 PM
Echosmith Global Citizen and World Health Organization Present: Together at Home. Facebook and Instagram Live WED, Apr 8, 2020, 9:00 PM
Kitchen Covers with Drew Holcomb Drew Holcomb of Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performs a cover in his home kitchen every night at 8:00PM CST. WED, Apr 8, 2020, 9:00 PM
Dominick Farinacci “Songbook Watch Party” This episode is free, but requires registration to watch. WED, Apr 8, 2020, 11:00 PM
Arkells Flatten The Curve Music Class #FTCMusicClass every day at 1-2 PM EST on IG Live! THU, Apr 9, 2020, 1:00 PM
Linda Perry – We Are Hear Youtube Live – “On the Air with We Are Hear” Fundraiser for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund THU, Apr 9, 2020, 3:00 PM
Uncancelled Music Festival THU, Apr 9, 2020, 3:00 PM
Questlove Supreme Podcast Live THU, Apr 9, 2020, 3:00 PM
AWOLNATION with Ted Stryker Instagram Live Discussion THU, Apr 9, 2020, 3:00 PM
Charming Liars Forget COVID-19 The Noise Livestream THU, Apr 9, 2020, 3:00 PM
Monstercat Presents: Vicetone THU, Apr 9, 2020, 4:00 PM
Melissa Etheridge Melissa invites you to join her these next couple weeks on Facebook Live for a sing-along get-together. Live will populate on her page at the time scheduled. THU, Apr 9, 2020, 6:00 PM
The Roots Present: Behind The Keys w/James Poyser Episode Three: Al Green THU, Apr 9, 2020, 6:00 PM
Echosmith Instagram Live – BUILD on Instagram THU, Apr 9, 2020, 6:00 PM
Subtronics Demo feedback and listening with Subtronics THU, Apr 9, 2020, 6:00 PM
Quinn XCII’s Quarantine Green Tune in today and every Mon-Fri at 6PM EST on IG Live. Let’s make some money! THU, Apr 9, 2020, 6:00 PM
The Buckleys THU, Apr 9, 2020, 6:00 PM
Myles Castello CASTELLO’S QUARANTINE LIVE TOUR – Montreal THU, Apr 9, 2020, 8:00 PM
Tedeschi Trucks Band A new episode of Swamp Family TV, a free weekly webcast series. THU, Apr 9, 2020, 8:00 PM
The Infamous String Dusters – Stringdusters TV Instagram Live every Weekday THU, Apr 9, 2020, 8:00 PM
Bleeker Bleeker is going live on Thursdays! THU, Apr 9, 2020, 8:00 PM
5:01 Live Levi’s is proud to bring you live performances from some of your favorite artists as we encourage you to stay home and stay connected. THU, Apr 9, 2020, 8:01 PM
DJ Questlove Presents THU, Apr 9, 2020, 9:00 PM
Kitchen Covers with Drew Holcomb Drew Holcomb of Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performs a cover in his home kitchen every night at 8:00PM CST. THU, Apr 9, 2020, 9:00 PM
Diplo – The Thomas Wesley Show THU, Apr 9, 2020, 10:00 PM
Josh Piterman Self Isolation Instagram Live World Tour FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 8:00 AM
Global Citizen – Lineup TBA FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 11:00 AM
Jordan Rakei – A Song From Nothing New episodes each Friday! FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 11:00 AM
Jacob Collier He will be performing on the Ted Talk Facebook Page as a part of the TED Connections: Community and Hope. FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 12:00 PM
Brian Fallon Martin Guitar presents Jam In Place FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 12:00 PM
Black Thought NPR Tiny Desk at Home Performance FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 3:00 PM
Linda Perry – We Are Hear Youtube Live – “On the Air with We Are Hear” Fundraiser for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 3:00 PM
AWOLNATION with Cameron Duddy (Midland) Instagram Live Discussion FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 3:00 PM
Escape The Fate FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 3:00 PM
KIDZ BOP Daily Dance Break As a way to move and stay active together with our fans, we will highlight a different KIDZ BOP Dance Along video at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PT daily! FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 3:00 PM
Uncancelled Music Festival FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 3:00 PM
Cory Marks Five O’Clock Somewhere – Facebook Live FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 5:00 PM
Young Culture Forget COVID-19 The Noise Livestream FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 5:00 PM
The Roots Present: Guitar Stories With Captain Kirk Episode Three: Phil Collins FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 6:00 PM
Quinn XCII’s Quarantine Green Tune in today and every Mon-Fri at 6PM EST on IG Live. Let’s make some money! FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 6:00 PM
Big Freedia Friday Night Shakedown. Broadcasting live every Friday night in support of The New Orleans Disasters Relief Fund at GNOF.ORG FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 7:00 PM
Alesso Instagram Live FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 8:00 PM
The Infamous String Dusters – Stringdusters TV Instagram Live every Weekday FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 8:00 PM
5:01 Live Levi’s is proud to bring you live performances from some of your favorite artists as we encourage you to stay home and stay connected. FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 8:01 PM
DJ Questlove Presents FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 9:00 PM
Myles Castello Castello’s Quarantine Live FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 9:00 PM
The Buckleys FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 9:00 PM
Diplo – Corona Sabbath FRI, Apr 10, 2020, 11:00 PM
