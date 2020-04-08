In two weeks Earth Day 2020 is Live and online.

Two weeks from today we mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. While we may not be able to come together in the streets this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t take powerful, collective action online.

From April 22 to 24, young people and adults will come together for a three-day online event focused on climate action called Earth Day Live.

April 22 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and we’d planned to make it a BIG one. Hundreds of organizations representing millions of people worldwide were planning a massive global strike.

Then, of course, came the pandemic. And we need to keep each other safe by moving our action online and physical distancing. Which is why From April 22 to 24, young people and adults are coming together for a three-day live stream event focused on climate action.

As we’ve seen, fossil fuel profiteers, dirty politicians, and climate criminals have wasted no time in using the pandemic to push their agenda. So from April 22-24, it’s essential that we push back.

Can you join us? There’s 2 ways to participate:



Earth Day Live is a 72-hour live stream and online mobilization that aims to engage people across the country and the world in collective action to protect our climate and communities. Each day has a theme, and the live stream will include speakers, performances, and training sessions to keep you engaged, informed, and inspired.

Wednesday, April 22, is a day to demonstrate our collective power and unity through community building and storytelling. Originally a day of mass mobilization, we are leaning into healing and togetherness to provide comfort and inspiration during this time of unknown and are centering the voices of frontline, Indigenous, and POC leaders.

Thursday, April 23, we will target financial institutions across the country. Led by the Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition, this day of action will bring urgent public attention to the fact that banks, insurance companies, and asset managers are complicit in funding, insuring, and investing in the climate crisis.

Friday, April 24, we will focus on political change with a nationwide voter registration day. We need leaders who will address this existential threat, and for this to happen, we need people to show up at the polls this year. We will be holding a digital, relational voter registration challenge to see which region of the country can register the most voters, and call on elected officials to support our demands.As the 24th is the first day of Ramadan, organizers will be working with the Muslim community to make sure events are accessible for those who are observing and use it as an opportunity to educate people on the holiday.

Earth Day Live includes more than 350 partners, including 198 methods, who are working to amplify and mobilize around the strikes. While the strikes remain youth-led, we’re a part of a broader network that is truly collaborative, intergenerational, and intersectional.

As I said last September during the first global climate strike: this is the moment 198 methods was made for. The pandemic may have forced us to focus on the digital, as opposed to direct-action, parts of our mission; But nothing will stop us from taking action together to stop the climate crisis and building a more just, safe and equitable world for all.

Learn more and join us at earthdaylive2020.org Thanks and see you online, Drew and 198 Digital methods crew

