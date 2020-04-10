Burchfield Penney’s Live Art Making Demos and Streamed Performances

On the second Friday of every month, thanks to the support of M&T Bank, the Burchfield Penney presents something great. Here’s a special digital invitation to enjoy live art-making and live performances. Stream from anywhere…

Art-Making Demo

5:30 pm – 6:15 pm

Kateri Ewing

https://www.instagram.com/kateriewing/?hl=en

“My personal work isn’t so much about creating art or making a statement as it is an avenue to convey how thoroughly in awe I am of the natural world around me. I express that awe in richly detailed drawings and paintings of songbirds and treasures of the plant kingdom,” says Kateri. “Self-taught and committed to my continuing development as an artist, my technique evolves as I imagine ways to share the beauty and uniqueness of my landscapes, birds and botanical subjects.”

Visit Kateri Ewing online on YouTube Channel (search for Kateri Ewing), and at her virtual classroom on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/kateriewing.



Live Virtual Performance

6:15 pm – 7:00 pm

Zak Ward

https://www.facebook.com/zakwardbuffalo/

Singer and songwriter Zak Ward has been playing professionally since 2004 in a wide variety of bands and as a solo act all around Western New York, as well as touring nationwide.

Ward returned to Western New York in 2008 and formed his new band, Son of the Sun, with hometown friend Joe Stocker. The group would be named “A Band to Watch” by Buffalo News music critic Jeff Miers.

With the band quietly calling it quits at the end of 2013, Ward changed gears to focus on his solo career, releasing two solo EPs, The Gallimaufry (2013) and That’s What You Get (2014). He was nominated for Best Male Vocalist 2015 (Artvoice) and the #8 Buffalo Track of the Year in 2014, Who You Really Are (buffaBLOG).



Art-Making Demo

7:00 pm -7:45 pm

Ashley Johnson

https://www.instagram.com/aej.create/

Ashley Johnson (AJ) is a visual artist working at Exchange Studios in downtown Buffalo, NY. She expresses her creativity most in painting and illustration, though her desired medium changes.

AJ is most passionate about connecting people and collaboration in the creative community. She offers a one-on-one coaching program that helps artists add structure and stability to their practice.



Live Virtual Performance

7:45 pm – 8:30 pm

Leroy Townes Band

https://www.facebook.com/leroytownes/

Leroy Townes is an original Buffalo Americana band performing vinyl-era inspired folk-rock with a shot of country.

