Buffalo’s OPEN GARDENS is Go for July!

70+ Exceptional gardens to visit throughout Buffalo Niagara on Thursdays and Fridays in July.

It has been ten years since creative and passionate local gardeners – many not included in any other tours – were brought together in groups from Lewiston to Eden, from Holland to downtown Buffalo, began opening their gardens to the public as part of this unique tour.

Rules for visiting gardens in this unprecedented year

If you see the Open Gardens sign displayed, you’re welcome in! Keep in mind, some gardens may not be open as scheduled. If you’re there for the right hours, but a sign is not posted, an emergency has most likely popped up and the garden is not open. Please:

• Wear your face mask,

• Practice physical distancing of six feet, and

•Don’t touch things in the garden.

Most gardens are generous in size, the gardens are spread over Erie and Niagara counties for select hours, and each garden is open for five times during the month of July. Crowds have not been a problem in the past.

Sponsor coupons make the Guide free!

Guides are a $10 donation at select garden centers (listed below and here). If you order online, one can be mailed to you for a $20 donation. With $5 off and 20% off coupons you could save more than the cost of the guide!

Buy your guide here and have it mailed to you!

