NEW MUSIC: “All The Shit That You Do” by Avra and Ida Long

This song is new collaboration between the artists Avra & Ida Long.

Avra has his background in the techno and house scene where he is one half of the duo Monotik. Now he creates a deeper side with quirky deep house that perfectly matches Ida Long’s unique voice! Ida Long’s career extends from her own indie-pop solo project to lots of artist collaborations such as Baron Bane and dÁrc. Her music has been heard in TV shows and various contexts both in Sweden and in Asia.

The song All the shit that you do is the first of several singles in the pipeline. The song is about addiction to love that is not always on the positive side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

