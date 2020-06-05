The Lonely Ones facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: “Eternal Sadness” by Columbus, Ohio’s The Lonely Ones

June 5, 2020
jamiemoses288

Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones from Columbus, Ohio are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. The first singles “Eternal Sadness” and “The Lonely One” debuted in March of 2020.

 

Eternal Sadness  LYRICS

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: