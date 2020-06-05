NEW MUSIC: “Eternal Sadness” by Columbus, Ohio’s The Lonely Ones

Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones from Columbus, Ohio are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. The first singles “Eternal Sadness” and “The Lonely One” debuted in March of 2020.
Eternal Sadness LYRICS
Yeah it’s always raining in my head
And I can’t get out of bed
I got the Eternal sadness
I had a dream last night
I finally ended this miserable life
My friends were sad and crying
But I woke up this morning and started smiling
Send the angels
Because I’m in hell
And I ain’t got the guts to do it myself
Feels like I’m climbing up a mountain of pills
And every time I turn around
I need a refill
Yeah it’s always raining in my head
And I can’t get out of bed
I’ve got the eternal sadness
Here comes my anxiety again
I can’t afford my medicine
I’ve got the eternal sadness
I had that dream again
I couldn’t find you when
The world was burning
And the fire was so strong
When I woke up this morning
You were still gone
Send the Angels
Because I’m in hell
And I ain’t got the guts to do it myself
Feels like I’m drowning
In an ocean of pills
Why can’t you understand
But I don’t want to be here
Yeah it’s always raining in my head
And I can’t get out of bed
I’ve got the eternal sadness
Here comes my anxiety again
I can’t afford my medicine
I’ve got the eternal sadness
Please help me I’ve been falling down
Yeah I’ve been falling down
Can’t stop this darkness coming round
This darkness coming round
