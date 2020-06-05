NEW MUSIC: “Last Chance for the Saints” by Psycle

Psycle has released their lyric video for their third single “Last Chance for the Saints.” The band will release their new album titled Kill the Machine via The Label Group/INgrooves on June 12, 2020.

“This song deals with the damage that has been caused by the opioid epidemic in our country,” said Saith Selois (vocals/guitar), “and how others continue to make money off of this damage. Addiction is something that has touched so many of us in so many ways. This song hopefully takes a stance against the destruction of so many of those we love.”

