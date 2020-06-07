4 Simple Pinterest SEO Tips to Grow Your Traffic

Social media is ubiquitous nowadays with over 3.8 billion users worldwide. Some of the biggest platforms include Reddit, Facebook, Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter.

Pinterest is also popular with more than 320 million monthly active users. If anything, it’s one of the largest social networks for sharing visual content.

Do you use the pinboard? Want to boost the traffic to your page? If so, you’re on the right page.

We’ll be going over a few Pinterest SEO tips below. Keep reading to learn more about the topic!

What Is Pinterest?

Pinterest is a social bookmarking site that lets you save information. Basically, how it works is that it lets you “Pin” images and other media from the internet. That way, you can easily access the content again.

If you want, you can also share the content with your friends. Other users can repin one of your Pins as well.

4 Pinterest SEO Tips That’ll Boost Your Traffic

There are several things that you can do to boost your Pinterest traffic. Here are a few things that you might want to consider.

Write a Good Description

How should you design your Pinterest pin? Well, for one thing, you don’t want to just add a bunch of tags to the description.

You want it to be as clear and descriptive as possible. Why? It’ll improve the Pin’s performance on search engines.

For example, you may want to include a few lines about the Pin. It’s also a good idea to tell Pinners which website it links to. Last but not least, try to include a strong call-to-action.

Claim Your Website

Pinterest prioritizes images that are created by the owner of the website that the pins link to. That’s why it’s so important to claim your site—you won’t be able to connect it with your content otherwise.

As an added bonus, you also get access to analytics on Pinterest once you’ve claimed your website.

Pin Consistently

Pinterest favors consistent users. In other words, you want to try your best to post at regular intervals.

Timing is important as well if you want to maximize engagement. According to Fannit, the best time to use the site is around 8-11 pm.

Avoid posting content during work hours as the site won’t be as active.

Optimize Your Pinterest Board

Optimizing your Pinterest board goes a long way when it comes to improving SEO performance. For one thing, it’s important that you pick a relevant board category.

Don’t forget to customize your profile as well. Fill out the “about you” section and make sure that you have an SEO-friendly username.

Boosting Your Pinterest Traffic

And there you have it—four Pinterest SEO tips that’ll help boost your traffic! Just remember, the process can take some time before you see results. So go ahead and design your Printerest pin. For more posts like this, check out the rest of our site!

