CALLING ALL CHALK ARTISTS: Lewiston Council of the Arts wants a photo of your Chalk Art. $750 in prize money for top two picks

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lewiston Art Festival scheduled for August 8 & 9 has been canceled. For 36 years, the Chalk Walk Competition has been the centerpiece of the Festival featuring teams of students representing schools across Western New York, creating spectacular murals and competing for prizes and bragging rights.

This year, you can compete from your driveway, parking lot, path, or park! Nature, music, animals, hobbies, books, sports…. anything can be the inspiration for your mural. Guidelines and instructions can be found on the Art Council website https://artcouncil. org/ and on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ lewistonartscouncil/. Once your creation is completed, take a photo and email it with your application. The deadline to submit is Monday, July 20th. Judges will select the Best of Show winner ($500 prize) and all the submissions will be posted on our facebook page and the People’s Choice Award ($250) determined by online voting. On August 8th at 4:00 pm we will announce the winners on Facebook. So get out there and create a work of art!

For more information call: (716) 754-0166 email: artstaff@artcouncil.org

