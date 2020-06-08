CALLING ALL CHALK ARTISTS: Lewiston Council of the Arts wants a photo of your Chalk Art. $750 in prize money for top two picks

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lewiston Art Festival scheduled for August 8 & 9 has been canceled. For 36 years, the Chalk Walk Competition has been the centerpiece of the Festival featuring teams of students representing schools across Western New York, creating spectacular murals and competing for prizes and bragging rights.
This year, you can compete from your driveway, parking lot, path, or park! Nature, music, animals, hobbies, books, sports…. anything can be the inspiration for your mural. Guidelines and instructions can be found on the Art Council website https://artcouncil.
For more information call: (716) 754-0166 email: artstaff@artcouncil.org
Add Comment