NEW MUSIC: “Long Gone” video by Allman Betts Band

The video for “Long Gone” was filmed on iPhones in seven different locations during the 2020 Quarantine in each band member’s respective home towns. Devon Allman spoke with Relix saying, “Never thought we’d film a music video while our band is apart. From the banks of the Missouri River to the Mountains of Wyoming, in skyscrapers, poppy fields, beaches, and backyards…we’re all a little ‘Long Gone’ lately.” Duane Betts adds, “We made lemonade out of lemons with this video and I think it turned out pretty sweet. We are definitely ‘Long Gone.’”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

