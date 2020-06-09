Allman Betts Band facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: “Long Gone” video by Allman Betts Band

June 9, 2020
jamiemoses288

The video for “Long Gone” was filmed on iPhones in seven different locations during the 2020 Quarantine in each band member’s respective home towns. Devon Allman spoke with Relix saying, “Never thought we’d film a music video while our band is apart. From the banks of the Missouri River to the Mountains of Wyoming, in skyscrapers, poppy fields, beaches, and backyards…we’re all a little ‘Long Gone’ lately.” Duane Betts adds, “We made lemonade out of lemons with this video and I think it turned out pretty sweet. We are definitely ‘Long Gone.’”

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: