NEW MUSIC: “My House” new song by Kitten… with added “Memphis” video by Kitten

If you’ve kept an eye on underground pop you’ve probably come across the name KITTEN; the group is widely known for their fun live performances and the cartoon charisma of lead singer Chloe Chaidez from Charlie XCX’s all female group Nasty Cherry.

MEMPHIS LYRICS

Plane ride 5 AM

How’d we end up at a dirty hotel down in Memphis?

You’re a bedroom guy, I’m a bedroom girl

But you know it don’t mean the same thing

Demolition guy, shout out loud

You know, you are depressing

Does your mother care? Does she still pray?

By this time next, you’ll be married

And you’ll quit your job, and I bet you will

Bet you’ll never come back to Memphis

(I bet you won’t)

Plane ride 5 AM

How’d we end up at a dirty hotel down in Memphis?

You’re a bedroom guy, I’m a bedroom girl

But you know it don’t mean the same thing

Demolition guy, shout out loud

You know, you are depressing

Does your mother care? Does she still pray?

By this time next, you’ll be married

And you’ll quit your job, and I bet you will

Bet you’ll never come back to Memphis

I bet you’ll never come back to Memphis

What’s that stereo?Plane ride 5 AM

How’d we end up at a dirty hotel down in Memphis?

You’re a bedroom guy, I’m a bedroom girl

But you know it don’t mean the same thing

Demolition guy, shout out loud

You know, you are depressing

Does your mother care? Does she still pray?

By this time next, you’ll be married

And you’ll quit your job, and I bet you will

Bet you’ll never come back to Memphis

I bet you’ll never come back to Memphis

What’s that stereo?

Ooh la la, bet you didn’t have one in Memphis

Where’s your heart? Play your favorite record

And maybe we can relate more

I’m an Avril kid, yes, I said it

I loved her, I am a human

Feel sixty four, feel thirty four

I’m twenty four, you’re just a robot

And it’s so serene, think I’m relaxing

And I’m feeling all so important

Let’s take a trip, give me a kiss

Don’t wanna sit on this

Where’s your stereo?

Ooh la la, bet you didn’t have one in Memphis

Where’s your heart? Play your favorite record

And maybe we can relate more

I’m an Avril kid, yes, I said it

I loved her, I am a human

Feel sixty four, feel thirty four

I’m twenty four, you’re just a robot

And it’s so serene, think I’m relaxing

And I’m feeling all so important

Let’s take a trip, give me a kiss

Don’t wanna sit on this

And you’ll never come back to Memphis

Ringtone, echoes, delay

Missing you isn’t something that I am used to

Did you expect? I could not expect

The way that I feel about you

Let’s run away, let’s get away

We can choose a house on the hillside

With a wooden fence, I can stay at home

Wear my hair up nice, with the children

I’ll be a loving mom, won’t judge at all

And we’ll never go back to Memphis

And when you cry, just remember that

When deep cuts are piercing through

You know that you can always cry on my shoulder

Those skyscrapers feel like sandpaper

I know how words can hurt you

You’re a warrior, my warrior

You know I’ll be the armor

A tender heart, when we connect

And you let go, you are perfect

Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid

We’ll never go back to Memphis

And I’ll never go back to Memphis

Doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo, and doo-doo

Doo-doo, and doo-doo

My house

I’m watchin’ the world freakin’ out from my couch

Don’t know what they’re talkin’ about, in my house

I wanna have fun again, I wanna go out

But they told me to stay in my house, in my house

House, but I wanted you to stay (House)

My house

I’m watchin’ the words fallin’ out at my mouth

Got no one to talk to me now, in my house

Don’t wanna clean up again, I wanna go out

But they told me to stay in my house, in my house

Doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo, doo-doo

Freak out

Told me stay

My house

I’m watchin’ the world standin’ back by me now

Don’t know if I’ll ever get out of my house

I wanna have fun again, I wanna go out

But they told me to stay in my house

Stay in my house

In my house

