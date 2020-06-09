NEW MUSIC: “My House” new song by Kitten… with added “Memphis” video by Kitten

If you’ve kept an eye on underground pop you’ve probably come across the name KITTEN; the group is widely known for their fun live performances and the cartoon charisma of lead singer Chloe Chaidez from Charlie XCX’s all female group Nasty Cherry.
MEMPHIS LYRICS
Plane ride 5 AM
How’d we end up at a dirty hotel down in Memphis?
You’re a bedroom guy, I’m a bedroom girl
But you know it don’t mean the same thing
Demolition guy, shout out loud
You know, you are depressing
Does your mother care? Does she still pray?
By this time next, you’ll be married
And you’ll quit your job, and I bet you will
Bet you’ll never come back to Memphis
(I bet you won’t)
Plane ride 5 AM
How’d we end up at a dirty hotel down in Memphis?
You’re a bedroom guy, I’m a bedroom girl
But you know it don’t mean the same thing
Demolition guy, shout out loud
You know, you are depressing
Does your mother care? Does she still pray?
By this time next, you’ll be married
And you’ll quit your job, and I bet you will
Bet you’ll never come back to Memphis
I bet you’ll never come back to Memphis
What’s that stereo?Plane ride 5 AM
How’d we end up at a dirty hotel down in Memphis?
You’re a bedroom guy, I’m a bedroom girl
But you know it don’t mean the same thing
Demolition guy, shout out loud
You know, you are depressing
Does your mother care? Does she still pray?
By this time next, you’ll be married
And you’ll quit your job, and I bet you will
Bet you’ll never come back to Memphis
I bet you’ll never come back to Memphis
What’s that stereo?
Ooh la la, bet you didn’t have one in Memphis
Where’s your heart? Play your favorite record
And maybe we can relate more
I’m an Avril kid, yes, I said it
I loved her, I am a human
Feel sixty four, feel thirty four
I’m twenty four, you’re just a robot
And it’s so serene, think I’m relaxing
And I’m feeling all so important
Let’s take a trip, give me a kiss
Don’t wanna sit on this
Where’s your stereo?
Ooh la la, bet you didn’t have one in Memphis
Where’s your heart? Play your favorite record
And maybe we can relate more
I’m an Avril kid, yes, I said it
I loved her, I am a human
Feel sixty four, feel thirty four
I’m twenty four, you’re just a robot
And it’s so serene, think I’m relaxing
And I’m feeling all so important
Let’s take a trip, give me a kiss
Don’t wanna sit on this
And you’ll never come back to Memphis
Ringtone, echoes, delay
Missing you isn’t something that I am used to
Did you expect? I could not expect
The way that I feel about you
Let’s run away, let’s get away
We can choose a house on the hillside
With a wooden fence, I can stay at home
Wear my hair up nice, with the children
I’ll be a loving mom, won’t judge at all
And we’ll never go back to Memphis
And when you cry, just remember that
When deep cuts are piercing through
You know that you can always cry on my shoulder
Those skyscrapers feel like sandpaper
I know how words can hurt you
You’re a warrior, my warrior
You know I’ll be the armor
A tender heart, when we connect
And you let go, you are perfect
Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid
We’ll never go back to Memphis
And I’ll never go back to Memphis
Doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo, and doo-doo
Doo-doo, and doo-doo
My house
I’m watchin’ the world freakin’ out from my couch
Don’t know what they’re talkin’ about, in my house
I wanna have fun again, I wanna go out
But they told me to stay in my house, in my house
House, but I wanted you to stay (House)
My house
I’m watchin’ the words fallin’ out at my mouth
Got no one to talk to me now, in my house
Don’t wanna clean up again, I wanna go out
But they told me to stay in my house, in my house
Doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo, doo-doo
Freak out
Told me stay
My house
I’m watchin’ the world standin’ back by me now
Don’t know if I’ll ever get out of my house
I wanna have fun again, I wanna go out
But they told me to stay in my house
Stay in my house
In my house
