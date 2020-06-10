Tatiana Hazel Facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: “In My Room” by Tatiana Hazel

June 10, 2020
Tatiana Hazel performed yesterday during Part 1 of the LAMC Indie Showcase. The Chicago-born LA native started creating at an early age and has refined her wholly unique sound paired with raw lyricism and nostalgic productions. Along with major playlist placements across all DSPs, Tatiana Hazel has also been covered by major media outlets like NPR, Rolling Stone, Flaunt Magazine, Remezcla and more. The singer’s passion for fashion design has also led her to create designs for Kali Uchis, Girl Ultra and Kari Faux. On Tuesday 6/16 she will be announcing her new merch line and donating the sales to Brave Space Alliance a Black-led, Trans-led LGBTQ Center working on the South Side of Chicago

