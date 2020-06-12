Why Study Cultural Studies?

Cultural studies look at how social institutions shape culture. It’s interdisciplinary and is an established major at many universities. You’ll look at everything from historiography to sociology to anthropology. If you major in cultural studies, you can become more competitive in the job market since you’ll be equipped to excel in one of many careers. Today’s employers want workers who have diverse skills and knowledge.

Paying for School



When you need to pay for school, you should turn to federal loans first. But there’s a limit to how much you can borrow using federal funds. Private loans are the next step. Even though they can help you close the financial gap, they often require a cosigner, especially if you don’t have a credit history. But you might not have anyone who can help. Luckily, it isn’t hard to get private student loans without a cosigner. That way, you can still get approved and fund your education.

Conservator or Curator



If you love museums or have a passion for history, becoming a conservator may be the career path for you. They work in the world of art and preserve, analyze different pieces, and restore artifacts such as furniture, textiles, and books. Many are experts in certain fields, and they work in galleries and museums. Like conservators, curators also work in galleries and museums. Even though both may work together, they each have unique roles. Curators plan, research, and get collections while managing promotional tours or exhibits. These professionals also help creatives show and sell their work. You might do well in this role if you love art and have strong interpersonal skills. This career is all about relationships with colleagues, clients, and artists. You’ll do especially well if you thrive in dynamic, challenging work environments. A cultural studies degree will help you advance in the field in the future.

Geographer



If you’re looking for a higher-paying role, consider being a geographer, especially if you enjoy being outside. These professionals perform field observations and analyze that data to use in research projects and maps. All geographers need to be versed in cultural studies since they play a big role in both mapping and understanding people’s impact on the environment. They also determine relationships between infrastructures and landscapes. That means you’ll need to have some technical knowledge and will probably need to learn GIS (Geographical Information Services).

Diversity Expert



If you want to make a difference, consider becoming a diversity, equity, and inclusion expert. More companies are hiring these professionals because staff need to be trained in these areas. With a cultural studies degree, you will have critical thinking skills that allow you to help organizations who are struggling with diversity policies. You’ll know how to start often difficult conversations since you learned analytical skills in your studies. You know that culture is essential when it comes to understanding and communication. It’s all about connecting seemingly unrelated things and understanding how the world can become more inclusive. A cultural studies degree will widen your sphere of knowledge.

