NEW MUSIC: Pittsburgh’s rip-your-throat-out-singing Metalcore band NEVERWAKE release “Trapped Inside”

NeverWake has released a new single titled “Trapped Inside.” The band’s previous single “Call Out My Name” is in rotation internationally on many FM and digital radio stations.

Guitarist/vocalist Johnny DiCarlo said “When dealing with anxiety and depression every single day, there are a lot of thoughts and emotions that keep you circling around and around, trapped in your head. One thought makes you turn to another, which turns to another, etc.. Pretty soon you’re full circle back where you started…. To make this 3D world for this song helped me pair artwork back with music in a new way that can be appreciated by everyone in the new world.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

