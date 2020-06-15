Explore James Joyce’s Dublin with app for the Bloomsday Celebration tomorrow June 16th

Discover James Joyce’s Dublin by seeing where he, his characters, and their real life counterparts lived and worked. Available free for Android and iOS.

Tomorrow, Tuesday the 16th of June is Bloomsday, the worldwide celebration of James Joyce to mark the day his novel ‘Ulysses’ is set. While the largest collection of Joyce artifacts and papers in the world reside in the University at Buffalo, another key to understanding his work lies in appreciating the relationship between Joyce and the principal subject of his work, Dublin. Joyce’s Dublin is the only app dedicated to exploring this. It allows users to see all the places associated with his life, along with those of his characters. Because of his family’s constant moving as they descended into poverty, he lived in 20 locations around the north and south side of the city, and these places continued to live in his imagination, long after he left Ireland in 1904. Almost the whole city and its suburbs are referenced in his books.

The app lets you filter by chapter or theme; so you can follow along as you read Ulysses, or create your own walking tour of pubs, houses, schools etc. associated with Joyce. The Covid 19 crisis has led to many people seeking to catch up on their bucket list books such as Ulysses, though the same crisis means they are unable to travel abroad to Dublin to visit the actual locations. This app allows people to see where they are situated through they’re phone. It is available now free on Android and iOS.

Notable lesser-known locations:

1 Merrion Square is the former childhood home of Oscar Wilde. It was also where Joyce waited to meet Nora for their first date on the 14th of June 1904. However, she stood him up. He wrote to her to re-arrange for the 16th of June. This was to be the date he commemorated in Ulysses

Pennys (Primark) Henry Street is the site of the Volta Cinema, which Joyce set up the first dedicated cinema in Ireland in 1909, after seeing how popular it was in Trieste.

The Academy, Pearse Street was where Joyce shared a stage with the legendary John McCormack for the 1904 Feis Coel. His wife Nora never read his books, and always thought he should have been a singer instead.

The James Joyce Centre displays the door of the famous 7 Eccles street, (where Leopold Bloom begins and ends his walk in Ulysses), on loan from the British retail giant Marks & Spencers. When the house was being demolished to make way for the Mater Private Hospital, it was rescued by Patrick Kavanagh, Brian O’Nolan (Flann O’Brien) and the owner of the Bailey pub. It was through the purchase of this pub by Marks & Spencers to develop their Grafton street store that they ended up in possession of this Irish cultural artifact.

Link to Download: https://www.packedcanvas.com/app/joyces-dublin

Twitter: @joyces_dublin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoycesDublin/

