NEW MUSIC: Stockholm metal rockers LUCIFER release new single and video “LEATHER DEMON”

LUCIFER have just released their single, “Leather Demon” today. The track is off their upcoming third studio album Lucifer III out on March 20th. Vocalist and band founder Johanna Sadonis has one of the most soulful voices in the genre. Expect to hear singing not growling.

“Please, welcome the “Leather Demon” into this dreary world,”said Sadonis. “We have summoned up this pale creature, a symbol of good old fun: hard rock, leather jackets, cigarettes and cemeteries. You may take the demon’s hand for a full moon slow dance on the grave of modern civilization and take a step back in time when everyone at the rock show had long hair or at least a leather jacket and a record player at home. It’s never too late to let your freak flag fly! Long live the Leather Demon,”

