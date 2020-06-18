NEW MUSIC: Sunshine reggae band IRATION from Santa Barbara via Hawaii releases “RIGHTHERE, RIGHT NOW”

Heard you in the morning from far away

Quarter past noon, still listening

Sun goes down and you’re here to stay

Playing in my sound system

Got me feeling nice

Good days turn to good nights

I’m just out here livin’ my life

I’m only worried ’bout right here, right now

Talkin’ ’bout right here

Only thinkin’ ’bout right now

I only wanna be right here

Always livin’ in the right now

Talkin’ ’bout right here

Only thinkin’ ’bout right now

I only wanna be right here

Always livin’ in the right here, right now