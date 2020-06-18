NEW MUSIC: Sunshine reggae band IRATION from Santa Barbara via Hawaii releases “RIGHTHERE, RIGHT NOW”

We made this video to honor those who have stepped up and gone above and beyond during the last few months to ensure the health, safety, and prosperity of their communities. In times of global uncertainty and civil unrest, we all must realize that we are stronger together, and that starts in our own communities. Regardless of your beliefs, everyone eventually needs a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on, a compassionate ear to listen, or a voice of reason to guide us along our way. Thank you to everyone out there who is striving to be part of the solution, Right Here and Right Now.
Quarter past noon, still listening
Sun goes down and you’re here to stay
Playing in my sound system
Good days turn to good nights
I’m just out here livin’ my life
I’m only worried ’bout right here, right now
Only thinkin’ ’bout right now
I only wanna be right here
Always livin’ in the right now
Talkin’ ’bout right here
Only thinkin’ ’bout right now
I only wanna be right here
Always livin’ in the right here, right now
Time to live in the present
You know I always have the chance to be
Grateful, and count my blessings
That’s right, you know we only got one life
So bring on the good times, I’m thankful no doubt
Start with the here and now
Here right now
Talkin’ ’bout right here
Only thinkin’ ’bout right now
I only wanna be right here
Always livin’ in the right now (why oh)
Talkin’ ’bout right here (right here)
Only thinkin’ ’bout right now (right now)
I only wanna be right here (right here)
Always livin’ in the right here, right now
Right here in the moment, it is all I’ve got
We’re riding on the feeling, but the feeling don’t stop
Find your peace of mind when the mind runs clear
All I really know is what I’m doing right here
A new day is upon us, feel the rising sun
Have a little faith, put me in your trust
The words of the prophets, they are written on the wall
A new day is fallin’
Got me feeling nice (ahh)
Good days turn to good nights (ahh)
I’m just out here livin’ my life (ahh)
I’m only worried ’bout right here, right now
Talkin’ bout right here
Only thinkin’ ’bout right now
I only wanna be right here
Always livin’ in the right now (why oh)
Talkin’ ’bout right here
Only thinkin’ ’bout right now
I only wanna be right here
Always livin’ in the right here, right now
Talkin’ ’bout right now
(Right here right now)
I only wanna be right here
(Right here right now)
Hey, Iration, Rebelution, Stick Figure
Quite the combination
