NEW MUSIC: The lovely Ajeet Kaur, yogi teacher and world music songstress releases “DANCE OF THE MOON”

Ajeet Kaur is a sacred chant artist and Kundalini Yoga teacher. Her love of yoga, meditation and sacred music meet her upbringing with traditional Irish music and her unwavering love of poetry through song. Growing up in a musical and eclectically spiritual home, Ajeet has always experienced song as central to her world. As a child, she fell in love with the songs, stories, and sense of mystery in the sacred traditions, and to this day she continues to explore these themes in her music. Collaboration is central in her work, and some of her collaborators include Snatam Kaur, Trevor Hall, Rising Appalachia, Seamus Egan, and Peia. She has released six studio albums, which have been celebrated as #1 on the iTunes world chart and Billboard Top 10 new age chart. Her newest self-produced album, Indigo Sea, is a return to her roots—featuring songs that celebrate a connection with the natural world and draw strongly from traditional Irish music, her own poetry, and sacred traditions from around the world.

