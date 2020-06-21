NEW MUSIC: Chicago power-pop band Time Thieves release new single/video “TWKR”

Chicago’s rising alternative rockers TIME THIEVES drop their new song “TWKR” from their upcoming album, “Space,” that’s due on on July 3rd

“TWKR might be my personal favorite song on this record,” said band member Jonathan Pool,”it’s a ballad and dirgey as fuck. I wrote most of the lyrics last year when my foreign friends were slowly getting their visas revoked or lost in an endless sea of bureaucratic red tape, and quietly being kicked out of the country. I was trying to view what’s happening in our world right now through the long lens of history, and realizing it doesn’t look good for most of us. Enjoy!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

