Image: Ice-T from Body Count facebook page
NEW MUSIC: Ice-T’s band Body Count releases video “NO LIVES MATTER”

June 21, 2020
In light of current events, Body Count announces the release of their radio single “No Lives Matter” today. R=The track’s message is more relevant than ever as Body Count frontman Ice-T says in the music video intro,

…when I say ‘Black Lives Matter’ and you say ‘All Lives Matter’, that’s like if I was to say ‘Gay Lives Matter’ and you say ‘All Lives Matter’. If I said, ‘Women’s Lives Matter’ and you say ‘All Lives Matter’. You’re diluting what I’m saying. You’re diluting the issue. The issue isn’t about everybody, it’s about black lives, at the moment.”

