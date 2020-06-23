INTIMATE CONVERSATIONS WITH LEADERS IN BUFFALO’S THEATER COMMUNITY by Road Less Traveled

‌ Listen Now Episode 19: Buffalo’s cultural community continues to be the focus of this podcast, as Peter learns more from leaders of the RLTP and ICTC theaters, the Buffalo Philharmonic, and the Buffalo Museum of Science. ‌ Listen Now Episode 18: Peter’s guests teach him plenty about his beloved Buffalo as he zooms in to four different parts of the city to hear about literary activities, theater activities, and arts events of every kind! ‌ Listen Now Episode 17: In this episode, Peter test-drives a revised format involving multiple interviews, all focused on the new reality of life in WNY. How are several cultural institutions coping and planning for the future?