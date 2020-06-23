jamiemoses288 Add Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Arts & Culture • Theater INTIMATE CONVERSATIONS WITH LEADERS IN BUFFALO’S THEATER COMMUNITY by Road Less Traveled June 23, 2020jamiemoses288 Listen Now Episode 19: Buffalo’s cultural community continues to be the focus of this podcast, as Peter learns more from leaders of the RLTP and ICTC theaters, the Buffalo Philharmonic, and the Buffalo Museum of Science. Listen Now Episode 18: Peter’s guests teach him plenty about his beloved Buffalo as he zooms in to four different parts of the city to hear about literary activities, theater activities, and arts events of every kind! Listen Now Episode 17: In this episode, Peter test-drives a revised format involving multiple interviews, all focused on the new reality of life in WNY. How are several cultural institutions coping and planning for the future? Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... You may also like Arts & Culture • Featured Dear Auntie Answers Readers’ Questions on Love and Relationships June 23, 2020 Arts & Culture • Featured • Theater SHAW FESTIVAL continues its FREE entertainment Friday, June 26 June 22, 2020 Arts & Culture How to Choose the Perfect Music for Your Casino June 22, 2020 About the authorView All Posts jamiemoses288 Add Comment Click here to post a comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply NEW MUSIC: Texas’ hard driving, raucous rockers Old 97s release video for new song “TURN OFF THE TV” Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn
