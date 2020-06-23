Mormon Doomsday Cultist Chad Daybell and Allegedly Murderous Wife Lori Vallow Head Towards Justice

By Shivani

Another creep who has been playing the devil with peoples’ minds and consciences is Chad Daybell, kind of the recent “Mormon offshoot” version of Keith Raniere.

Daybell was developing his very own murder cult, all in the name of religion.

But he was put in jail several days ago, after burnt bones and human tissue were dug up in his Idaho countryside backyard. These are the remains of two missing children, who were ages seven and sixteen at the time of their murders in 2019.

The two children were Chad’s new wifey’s biological teenaged daughter, Tylee Ryan, and a little adopted seven year old boy with special needs, JJ Vallow. After the kids were out of the way, Daybell and Vallow ran off to Kauai and got hitched.

Lori Vallow, Chad’s “wife,” has been in an Idaho jail since February for deserting her two minor children and for refusing to say their whereabouts, etc. Lori Vallow has called herself a deity, one who will lead some 144,000 exclusive idiots to their end-of-world salvation.

One heartbreaking facet of this case is that young Tylee was JJ’s only “sane” and protective family member. She was murdered a couple of weeks before he was. Probably Tylee had seen and figured out too much.

Will this cruelty ever end? By the way, this particular group is a small doomsday cult with very strange ideas, who think the world is ending next month, this coming July 22nd or so.

Funny how the world is always about to end for these power-maddened and greedy Assholios.

There are several other Daybell/Vallow possible murders being investigated, including that of Daybell’s wife of thirty years, the mother of five children with Daybell. Tammy Daybell died “peacefully,” at age 49 “in her sleep,” on October 19th 2019. She had a widdle cold and cough, ha ha.

Sure Tammy died, but poison or an overdose could’ve very likely helped that along. The local Idaho county coroner didn’t even bother with an autopsy!

Now Tammy Daybell’s body has been exhumed for a realistic examination. Hopefully that thoughtless coroner gets fired. Two other now dead fellows were ex-husbands of Lori Vallow, who has had five husbands, and another now dead guy was one of Lori’s brothers, Alex Cox, one who probably helped her and Chad Daybell with their murders, from all that can be seen, especially via tracking his cellphone, which is precisely what led to the discovery of the two youngster’s bodies, nine months after they were NEVER seen again.

Idaho’s Fremont County, as well as neighboring Madison County, the area of Idaho where Daybell has lived, is more than 90 percent Mormon, although Idaho itself is less than 26 per cent Mormon, according to census demographics. Apparently Chad Daybell has been viewed for many years as a respected member of his Mormon community.

Daybell is the author of several folksy books about his encounters with near-death experience and other slick blah-blah, in terms of his mangled interpretations. His concepts could be called patently and stupidly “cosmic,” but at least five people have died by now, caught in his (and his newest wife’s) net.

Last week the remains of two children were found on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property. When this doomsday freak, Daybell, and his new wife decided that anyone had turned into a “zombie,” it was fine and dandy to kill ’em. Supposedly that got their zombified souls out of limbo.

What it looks like, and what it has looked like historically, is that always there have been and are Raniere-type characters who mix sex, psychosis and religion into lethal brews.

There is always more to this inhumane story of madnesses meeting together and then escalating. For many months, I semi-ignored this saga of offshoot Mormonism, simply because I had no questions regarding who were the killers. But now dem bones are found and will get this one cult to the end of their lying lies and hideous violence, even if the “non-culty” Mormons wish that it would all just disappear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

