Squeaky Wheel Giving Tech Arts for Youth Virtual Workshops

This summer is offfering offering fun and engaging media arts workshops for young creatives virtually.

The virtual workshops will run similarly to previous summer workshops. Each day will consist of a 3-hour block Monday – Friday. During the first part of the day, students will meet with their instructor and classmates to receive tutorials and challenges for that day. Students will break out to complete those challenges, coming back at the end of class to share what they have made! Each workshop will conclude with students making project focused portfolios.

Visit our website to learn more and register!

