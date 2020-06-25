NEW MUSIC: UK Singer Becky Hill releases new single/videio “Heaven on My Mind”

Today, UK singer-songwriter Becky Hill released “Heaven On My Mind” in collaboration with Sigala.

It’s the second single to be lifted from Becky’s upcoming debut album release. It sees Becky reunite with Sigala, who she collaborated with last year on the UK top 10 hit, “Wish You Well,” which she recently performed as part of a bedroom session medley for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2020 and has now sold over 750,000 records in the UK alone.

“‘Heaven On My Mind’ has had a different journey and creative process from my other songs I’ve released,” says Becky. “When Sigala first sent me ideas for the song, it was during a dark time for me last year, and so it wasn’t a track that I would have ever started writing myself – it was so pure and carefree… But that actually made me want to work on it and make it as personal as possible and release it. And after having big success with Sigala on our track ‘Wish you Well,’ I had such a high respect and love for him and was over the moon he wanted to collaborate with me again!”

It follows the release of "Better off Without You, which spent 5 weeks in the Top 20 of the UK Official Singles chart, scoring a top 5 on the UK Radio airplay chart and on iTunes, hitting no. 1 on the Official Trending Chart and accumulating over 65 million streams to date. Becky has now garnered over 1.5 billion combined streams and 18 million + monthly listeners on Spotify after being crowned the 2nd most-streamed British Female Artist on Spotify UK in 2019.

