SHEA’S Offering Virtual Training in Acting, Singing and Dance

Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced their 2020 Virtual Summer Camps schedule! Students of all ages will have the opportunity to train in acting, dance, and singing from the safety and comfort of their homes this summer with three different camps: Shea’s Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, The Actor’s Edge Summer Acting Intensive, and Theatre Camp for Grown-ups. For more information and to sign up your future theatrical star, click here!

