NEW MUSIC: Florida’s NONPOINT premiered their impassioned frontlines tribute video for “REMEMBER ME”

If there is anybody that should pen a song like this it’s got to be a band from Florida, which is experience the biggest explosion of Covid-19 infections in the country.

This Frontlines tribute aptly named “Remember Me” featires 233 essential workers made up of nurses, doctors, EMT’s, first responders, local and federal law enforcement, firefighters, military, postal, shipping, grocery, essential store workers, fans and their children who took part in what will go down in Nonpoint history as our biggest thank you for the sometimes thankless sacrifice you all make for us.

“This is our sincerest appreciation for everyone in the fight with us against the pandemic. We couldn’t do this without you. We will always remember you” says the band.

