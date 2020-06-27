NEW MUSIC:By Far the Best Black Lives Matter Related Song by Anderson .Paak “LOCKDOWN”

LOCKDOWN LYRICS

You should’ve been downtown (Yeah)

The people are risin’ (Yeah)

We thought it was a lockdown (What?)

They opened the fire (Damn)

Them bullets was flyin’ (Ooh)

Who said it was a lockdown? Goddamn lie

[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak]

Oh my

Time heals all, but you out of time now (Now)

Judge gotta watch us from the clock tower (True)

Lil’ tear gas cleared the whole place out

I’ll be back with the hazmat for the next round

We was tryna protest, then the fires broke out

Look out for the secret agents, they be planted in the crowd

Said, “It’s civil unrest,” but you sleep so sound

Like you don’t hear the screams when we catchin’ beatdowns?

Stayin’ quiet when they killin’ niggas, but you speak loud

When we riot, got opinions comin’ from a place of privilege

Sicker than the COVID how they did him on the ground

Speakin’ of the COVID, is it still goin’ around?

And won’t you tell me ’bout the lootin’? What’s that really all about?

‘Cause they throw away black lives like paper towels

Plus unemployment rate, what, forty million now?

Killed a man in broad day, might never see a trial

We just wanna break chains like slaves in the South

Started in the North End but we in the downtown

Riot cops tried to block, now we got a showdown

(Citizens of Los Angeles) Down

(I hereby declare this to be an unlawful assembly)

(And in the name of the people of the State of California)

[Chorus: Anderson .Paak]

You should’ve been downtown (Command all those assembled)

The people are risin’ (Right here)

We thought it was a lockdown

They opened the fire (Ooh)

Them bullets was flyin’

(Lockdown, we ain’t gotta stop because they tell us to)

Who said it was a lockdown? Goddamn lie

[Post-Chorus: Anderson .Paak]

And downtown, where I got popped with the rubber bullet

Tre pound, got it in my name now, I’ma shoot it

[Verse 2: Jay Rock]

Turn on your tube dawg, look how they do us

Knee on our necks, bullets in backs

Stimulus checks strictly for blacks

History repeatin’, people scared to eat a chicken

Everybody goin’ vegan, what they put in it?

Look at the world we livin’ in, they got it shook

And then you go on your jog

Then your color might get you took

And yet the man in the mirror

Can’t look away, you gotta look at it

Black Lives Matter

So what it means when they shoot at it?

Generation, genocide

What happened to enterprise?

Heard the man infiltrated

Black Panther, re-energize

Ain’t nothin’ to figure out, they tryna kill us out

If I take a kneel, see my fist? I’m a killer now

Just think, bullshit, you gotta filter out

Are you really ready for the smoke

Like a Swisher house?

Ready for the revolution, who ready to ride?

It won’t be televised

So tell me, who ready to die?

If downtown goin’ up

Where we at with the shits?

We at the liquor store, nigga

‘Bout to get us a fifth

Know they ’bout to start lootin’

Grab the gloves and masks

Watch out for them tanks

When they rollin’ past, yeah

[Verse 3: Anderson .Paak]

Uh, okay

Never understand why they do it

Someone cut the channel off the news ‘fore I lose it (Nah)

I ain’t even trippin’, if you wit’ it, then we lootin’ (Nah)

Help me put this Louis in the back of Suzuki (Ooh), o-he

Had to break it down so smoothly (Smooth)

They gon’ say, “It’s not about race,” but we movin’ (Fuckin’) ho, power

Copped the tre pound, had to put that in my name

Wish a nigga play now (Yeah)

Any given day, I’ll be headed to the pulpits (Yeah)

Say a lil’ prayer, matter fact, I need two of ’em, ooh

Won’t he do it? Won’t he do it?

Ooh, this ain’t ’92 so we into new rules

Niggas got hip, so we don’t loot the projects

‘Bout to hit Rodeo with my lil’ cousin Marcus

Someone threw a whole brick in the Neiman Marcus (Ah)

Help me put the whole mannequin in the Charger

[Chorus: Anderson .Paak]

You should’ve been downtown (Down)

The people are risin’ (Look around)

We thought it was a lockdown (Lockdown)

They opened the fire (Had to get low, fire)

Them bullets was flyin’ (Down, down)

Who said it was a lockdown? Goddamn lie (Ooh-wee)

[Post-Chorus: Anderson .Paak]

Lockdown, we ain’t gotta stop ’cause they tell us to

Downtown, where I got popped with the rubber bullet

Tre pound (Uh), got it in my name now, I’ma shoot it

Lockdown, we ain’t gotta stop ’cause they tell us to

Downtown

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

