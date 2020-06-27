NEW MUSIC: Sunshine reggae band IRATION from Santa Barbara via Hawaii releases “COASTIN'”

Reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration has released “Coastin’,“ the title track from their forthcoming album out July 10th via their own Three Prong Records. Coastin’, the seventh full-length studio album from the Hawaiian-bred, California-based band, is a record about being thankful for the moments we have. The beachy new song invites listeners to be present in life, opening your mind, eyes and ears to your surroundings.

RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW

“We made this video to honor those who have stepped up and gone above and beyond during the last few months to ensure the health, safety, and prosperity of their communities. In times of global uncertainty and civil unrest, we all must realize that we are stronger together, and that starts in our own communities. Regardless of your beliefs, everyone eventually needs a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on, a compassionate ear to listen, or a voice of reason to guide us along our way. Thank you to everyone out there who is striving to be part of the solution, Right Here and Right Now.”

