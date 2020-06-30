Tobacco Coupons and Multi-Pack Discounts to End Tomorrow in New York State

On Wednesday, July 1, tobacco control measures, passed by the New York State Legislature and signed by Governor Cuomo, that prohibit the use of tobacco coupons and multi pack discounts and that stop the online sale and shipment of e-cigarette products to personal residences will become law.

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Senior New York Government Relations Director Julie Hart released the following statement:

“Big Tobacco spends billions of dollars on price discounts and coupons to keep tobacco products cheap which makes it more appealing for young people to start the deadly addiction. These new measures are steps in the right direction however more needs to be done.

“We need to increase funding for the Tobacco Control Program to the CDC recommendation of $203 million, increase the tax on cigarettes by at least one dollar, provide for tax parity for all tobacco products including e-cigarettes, and stop the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars and hookah are used by the tobacco industry to lure kids into a lifetime of addiction. Big Tobacco uses menthol products to shamelessly target Black, Latinx, LGBTQ and low socioeconomic communities with flavored tobacco products of all varieties. It is crucial that further action is taken to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products when lawmakers return.”

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is making cancer a top priority for public officials and candidates at the federal, state and local levels.

