Check Out The Inspiration For Donald Trump’s New Campaign Teeshirt

President Donald Trump’s campaign is promoting a new shirt that features an eagle clutching a shield with the American flag and ribbon displaying his campaign. The Nazi Reichsadler is an eagle clutching a shield with a swastika.

While eagles have been used since the Roman Empire to signify power, the only eagles clutching a shield in their feet appear on Nazi memorabilia and Trump’s campaign shirt. It’s a well known Nazi symbol and the designers had to know what they were doing and the audience they were appealing to.

It’s a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by those on Twitter, Wednesday. Specifically, the Republican-run Lincoln Project posted the images together, saying, “Come on.”

