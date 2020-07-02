Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested For Very Old Crimes – No Big Name Pedos Mentioned- Some Expect Her ‘Suicide’ in Custody Shortly

I don’t hold out much hope for Ghislaine Maxwell, born Christmas Day 1961 – age 58 – to make it to this Christmas.

She may very well wind up committing “suicide” in prison, no matter what plea deal she can make for herself.

She probably knows enough to send powerful people to prison and the Department [store] of Justice does not operate at that high level.

Justice is for the meek in the USA. Not the uber-powerful.

Of course, Maxwell is weak. But the people she may be able to tell the Feds about are not. Some of them are murderous and can pay the handsome sum necessary to arrange for cameras to breakdown, and for Maxwell to be alone and the guards to take a nap and for her to “hang herself,” perhaps in a physically impossible way – just like her boyfriend did.

Now, of course, this is tinfoil hat stuff, the rankest of conspiracies – the mainstream media will be quick to assure you. They also say that her partner, Jeffrey Epstein, was not murdered but committed suicide. Of that, they have no doubt. Such certitude in itself suggests suspicious complicity in the official narrative.

The New York Times is matter of fact about it, declaring, “Mr. Epstein hanged himself in August in his cell … where he has been jailed pending trial on the federal sex-trafficking charges.”

[The mainstream media also say that the official Warren Commission version of Jack Kennedy’s death was via a lone, crazed gunman and that 9-11 came as a complete surprise to Intelligence agencies and the FBI when it happened.]

Regardless, the US Department of Justice unsealed their indictment today and Maxwell was arrested this morning in Bradford, New Hampshire. The notorious alleged pedophile, and enabler of pedophiles, is in custody in New Hampshire where she was arrested. She is expected to be moved, possibly later today, to New York City after she makes her initial appearance in New Hampshire federal court.

Maxwell was, as readers know, the girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex-trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

She was arrested earlier today, reportedly without a fuss; she surrendered grimly but right away and is charged by New York federal prosecutors with six felony counts – all of them astonishingly old. Nothing newer than 23 years ago.

Purportedly there is an ongoing federal investigation into Epstein’s accomplices and more indictments and newer charges may be forthcoming – but don’t hold your breath. This may be the coverup, not the true prosecution.

This might be the quick move to get her in custody for God knows what? Either to prosecute her on these old charges [small in comparison to the real extent of what she and Epstein allegedly did] to end the hunt for the Big Pedos, or to arrange for her death by suicide.

Of course, it is possible that some at the US DOJ actually want the Big Pedos, whose names we all know – possibly presidents and members of the royal family and billionaires, etc.

Still, her arrest on almost ancient charges may be another example of how the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District is at loggerheads with Main Justice in DC. The Southern District of NY, which likes to think of itself as totally independent of Main Justice in DC, but is in realIty often reminded it is not independent, may have wanted to charge Ghislaine with a lot more serious and newer charges, but Main Justice might have only approved the decades-old ones, since they only involve Epstein and her, and no Big Pedos, who are far above the law at the Department [store] of Justice.

Maxwell is charged only with some old, possibly time-barred charges, dating back to the 1990s – and not a word about any activities in the 2000s onward, when she and Epstein allegedly had big-name pedos enjoying young girls they procured [and filmed them secretly for blackmail purposes.]

Her charges are enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury, according to the federal indictment unsealed Thursday.

“In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to an including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” the indictment says.

Those victims, according to the indictment, included girls as young as 14 years old.

These “girls” are now approaching 40. What about the more recent girls? Were there none?

Epstein, who purportedly committed suicide while in federal custody [while being the most high profile detainee in America] and now Maxwell are accused of luring these girls in the 1990s to various residences, including Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion, his Palm Beach estate, his Santa Fe ranch, and Maxwell’s residence in London.

Maxwell, after making her initial appearance in New Hampshire, will not likely be granted bail. It is always possible but the prosecutors will argue vigorously to oppose it and Maxwell, should she escape the jurisdiction, will make the judge granting the bail the highest-profile goat in America if she gets away.

Maxwell reportedly has a pilot’s license and a submarine license.

Rest assured, if she does not make bail, the Feds are not going to let her out of their sight – until, perhaps the fateful day (or night), when they do not want to look, and the cameras will suddenly not work, and she will be found implausibly hung in her cell.

The public did not know where Maxwell was living/hiding until today when she was arrested. It is believed that her attorney, Jeffrey S. Pagliuca, kept the DOJ informed of her whereabouts so that it would not be construed that she was trying to flee or hide from the authorities. She will likely attempt to get bail based on this.

She had already been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they have been abused by Epstein and her when they were girls.

Prior to his death in the bowels of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan, while awaiting trial in August 2019, Epstein faced charges of having run a trafficking enterprise in which he paid cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him and worked with employees and associates to lure the girls to his residences and paid victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse.

A source close to Epstein told Frank Report that prior to his ‘suicide’ Epstein was optimistic that he had the makings of a good plea deal [less than 10 years] in hand in return for testifying against an array of big-name pedos. He committed suicide a few days later which ended his chance of revealing in court who those big-time pedos were.

After Epstein’s death, public pressure mounted to hold those who assisted him – including Maxwell and other women who allegedly worked under Maxwell – accountable.

The DOJ seems to want to round up the smaller fry – at least.

Maxwell has in the past denied all wrongdoing, and in a civil deposition called one of her accusers “a liar” and all allegations against her as untrue.

According to the indictment, Maxwell was the principal recruiter for victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring back in the 1990s.

The indictment describes Maxwell’s relationship with three victims, identified as Minor Victim-1, Minor Victim-2, and Minor Victim-3.

Maxwell, along with Epstein, is accused of luring these girls into their circle, inquiring about their schools and families, and taking them to the movies or shopping. After developing a friendship, Maxwell would allegedly steer talk into sexual topics or undress in front of them, followed by encouraging them to give Epstein’s massages, during which the girls were nude.

Those alleged massages, some of which Maxwell participated in, developed into sexual encounters where Epstein touched the children’s genitals, used a sex toy on them, or directed them to touch him while the grotesque fiend masturbated.

Maxwell allegedly participated in “multiple group sexual encounters” with Minor Victim-1 in New York and Florida between 1994 and 1997, gave Minor Victim-2 an unsolicited massage in New Mexico in 1996 while the girl was topless, and encouraged Minor Victim-3 to give massages to Epstein in London between 1994 and 1995, “knowing that Epstein intended to sexually abuse [her] during those massages.”

This is all horrible stuff, of course, but is all rather old – and one wonders if more recent crimes were committed.

It is hard to imagine that these two stopped abusing girls in the 1990s.

Back in 2007, federal prosecutors at the Department Store [of Justice] in Florida had originally drawn up a 53-page charge sheet against Epstein but that it was dropped at the last minute when a $weetheart deal was reached between prosecutors in Miami and Epstein’s lawyer$.

Going back in time – back to the 1990s – there seems little doubt that the crimes against girls happened and Ghislaine was in the thick of it.

“Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, then delivered them into the trap that she and Epstein had set for them,” Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

When Epstein offered to pay for travel and educational opportunities for some of the girls, Maxwell allegedly encouraged them to accept his assistance, according to the indictment. “As a result, victims were made to feel indebted and believed that Maxwell and Epstein were trying to help them,” the indictment said.

Maxwell would be present when Epstein sexually abused girls, which “helped put the victims at ease because an adult woman was present,” according to the indictment. She evidently liked to watch.

Last year, however, federal prosecutors accused Epstein of more recent crimes, claiming he paid girls [and women] to give him massages while they were nude or topless, in encounters that included sex acts between 2002 and 2005. It is unclear why Maxwell was not charged with these incidents that occurred after the 1990s. Did she stop pimping for him?

By charging Maxwell today, federal prosecutors in New York face a legal hurdle. In the $weet deal in 2007, Epstein signed a non-prosecution agreement with the Department [$tore] of Justice in Florida, who at that time were looking to get Epstein off the hook because of his $trong political and financial tie$ to those who were only too glad to contribute to Bush and Obama political machine$.

This deal possibly immunizes Epstein’s accomplices. The Justice Department [Store] document says that “the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to” four alleged accomplices.

Maxwell isn’t listed among the four, but her lawyers will argue [and they may be right] that she is covered by the phrase “but not limited to.”

When Epstein was indicted, New York federal prosecutors said they believed the Florida agreement didn’t restrict their office in New York from prosecuting him. His lawyers argued otherwise. It was never resolved because Jeffrey left the earth rather suddenly.

The perjury charges in Maxwell’s indictment – the freshest thing in there – stem from a 2016 deposition of Maxwell conducted as part of civil litigation. The women were suing Epstein for millions and during that testimony, Maxwell denied having given anyone a massage, specifically denying having given Minor Victim-2 a massage and said, “I wasn’t aware that [Epstein] was having sexual activities with anyone when I was with him other than myself.

In other words, Ghislaine thought Jeffrey was monogamous.

Asked whether Epstein had a “scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages,” she replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

That might tbe he hook they hang Maxwell on – that is if she doesn’t hang herself in prison.

