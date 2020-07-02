Heidi: Nancy Salzman Masterminded Plenty of Evil in Nxivm and Should Not Be Excused!

By Heidi Hutchinson

This is in response to Nutjob’s article Why Did Nancy Salzman Flip Flop From Hating to Loving Raniere After They First Met?

Nutjob, where have you been with all this golden info? Speak up, man. (Sorry, btw, once mistook you for a woman we both know.)

…You do know Toni Natalie has always been and always will be irreversibly infertile and both Keith and Nancy knew that. Directly from Toni’s infertility doctors. She had to adopt her son.

I mean, how much more insane does it get that Keith and Nancy should both insist that Toni bear the blasted Avatar baby?

I recall vividly my sister, Gina, exclaiming how insane Keith was over Toni, after he was supposedly a renunciate all those years, but didn’t know Nancy was having sex with Keith, while helping with the effort to get her back.

And I’m talking kidnap schemes, spy missions. Barb Jeske caught red-handed stealing her mail… Nancy knew of and must have directed all of that.

Nancy is no simpering flower, the way you’re describing her. When Nancy sets out to manipulate — and when isn’t she NLP [Neuro Linguistic Programming] voodoo level manipulating everyone? – she gets her way, she humiliates, she taunts, she screeches, she demands, she has no shame. She sent girls to fuck — not massage — political allies. She pulls out all the stops.

You seem to have some special fondness for her, Nutjob, but I’m sorry to say I believe, and Frank knows, what she did to Kristin Snyder’s family, to my sister, and my family, and what she and Lauren both did to the entire Fernandez family, whether they’re still in denial over it or not.

And the same goes, frankly, for the Bronfmans, and many, many others she entrapped and sucked the life from. The woman is a succubus who sucked and sued, blackmailed Doug Rutnik (former presidential candidate Kirstin Gillibrand’s dad) for starters.

Look at what she did to Joe O’Hara!

She treated Kathy Russell like dirt, groomed that poor lady into a granny ballerina sex doll after luring her from her family; commandeered the Bronfman jet and bank accounts, had Mark Vicente altering evidence for her.

Can we only know about that because Rick Ross and Peter Skolnik spent decades and millions to expose that little criminal act…

Nancy is connected to most of the political corruption that went on, the subtle bribery, campaign donation bundling all the way up to the DNC. And she ratcheted a lot of those connections out of Joe O’Hara, using the Bronfman bucks to leverage Joe’s own clout against him to get him thrown in jail. And don’t think for a second she’s not still at it.

I don’t know how I ever mistook you for a woman, Nutjob. This is not meant as an insult. However, you seem to have that male mentality that holds a woman harmless for any activity that involves having a brain. Keith Raniere may have masterminded most things, but Nancy is no blushing flower when it comes to doing some masterminding of her own.

She “had a bad partner” — bahaha. Well, yeah, when you partner with Lucifer and sacrifice your daughters to him — figuratively speaking.

What could go wrong?

