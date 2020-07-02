NEW MUSIC: Hip-Hop Recording Artist Rhyan LaMarr releases video single “RELIEF” featuring Canon, John Givez, nobigdyl., Kris Noel, Byron Juane and Jack Red

“When shooting this video, all we wanted to do was join forces and bring light to this powerful message,” said Rhyan, “but never in a million years, did we think that a week after shooting the video in Los Angeles, that the nation and the world be “sheltered in place”, due to a pandemic. And to think that this song was created after the album was already completed, is an extra enforcement in the message of the song… all of us uniting as one.”

Rhyan, a Chicago native, readies the release of his debut musical project, “Red Guerrilla Entertainment Presents– Rhyan LaMarr’s: aPERFECTmess (Volume1)“. The inspirational and thought-provoking album features appearances by Charlamagne the God, Sway,, Jonathan Mcreynolds, Twista, Social Club Misfits, Don Benjamin, Canon, 1K Phew, Destorm Power, Da Brat and more.

LYRICS

[Intro: Choir]

I left them, alone (Left them alone)

The pain now, is gone

I found (What you find)

Relief (There’s only one)

[Verse 1: Canon]

Yeah, if you think it ain’t comin’ well my brother you ain’t been to my hood yeah

Yeah, shalom to my brothers who will wake up to the father, what’s good yeah

I pray to Yeshua don’t bother no Buddha my Father what’s good, yeah

My God is my doctor, yeah everything poppin’ like it all should, yeah

Satan comin’ like a figure four leg lock

But he don’t know that I’m comin’ with that red dot

And the devil tryin’ ta kill me but he betta not (Click pow)

My Redeemer got a headshot, afraid not

You looking at the head doctor

Got Him looking at my heart and found a dead spot

Father come into the people of the hip-hop

He the reason that I didn’t let the lead pop

Yeah God

[Chorus: Byron Juane]

I left them percs alone

Ain’t no mo’ pain, it’s gone

Yeah, I found relief (What you find?)

Relief

One cure that relieves (There’s only one)

Relief

[Verse 2: Kris Noel]

It’s hard for me to manage it talking outlandish will get you wrapped up in bandages

Spiritual damages cancerous in panic stranded no masking it

Mwen swete li ta change

Mwen pa gen tan poum gaspiye

Mwen pa konnen sa pou fe

Selman li ban mwen lape

Ésa manzana que estaba comiendo no tuvo ningún sabor

Buscando aprobación en este mundo con una falta de amor

I’ma flash of lightning whiling I’m rhyming symbolizing relief coming from the high king

Devil try to Pennywise me but I’m grimy with the high beam flow like Hurricane Irene

Bad memories with low belief and no relief

I been deceived by enemies

God intervened now vocally my focus be peace loaded like infantries

No popping off with the goonery, I’m putting it back into the hands of God who keeping the cool in me

Devil approach with the foolery with the premeditated plan of subduing me

I coulda sac ’em give him a UEY with the buffoonery

[Verse 3: nobigdyl.]

Dyllie, yeah

I was down bad, I couldn’t sleep, I took a pill after dinner

I couldn’t think, I poured a drink, I took the shot like Lillard

End of my rope, if there is hope I could not see like Hitler

I masked the pain, concealer, I need the light like miller, pass me the mic like thriller

Here go the story the kingdom and power and glory it saved me

I turned to the rock but I didn’t get faded

I followed his Will and I turned into Jaden

I met the good doctor prescription he gave it

And said I find hope if only I would take it

I fell to my knees and I praised Him and thanked Him

He told me to pop and don’t stop like the cadence

I got relief, I found the patience

[Chorus: Byron Juane]

I left them percs alone

Ain’t no mo’ pain, it’s gone

Yeah, I found relief (What you find?)

Relief

One cure that relieves (There’s only one)

Relief

I left them percs alone

Ain’t no mo’ pain, it’s gone

Yeah, I found relief (What you find?)

Relief

One cure that relieves (There’s only one)

Relief

[Verse 4: John Givez]

I don’t do the meds I just do the leaf it give me relief

I don’t do the threads, Twitter fingers turn triggers he deceased

I’m so cold even when I’m in the heat

I could switch the flow so many times it give you grief

God is my witness

I gotta, gotta, gotta be on my business

I got a lot of problems that need to be fixin’

But God he got ’em up out of the trenches

I fade away like KD at the three

Hit the oop when I’m all in the key

It’s the truth when they callin’ for me

I’m the proof that He got His relief

[Verse 5: Rhyan LaMarr]

Oh, now I’ve been up to something

I used to sit back, faded, nothing

Now, I still, get my wine on

No longer get my smoke on

Now here comes all the judgment

Repugnant no substance chest puffin’ assumption

Sick and tired of the bluffin’

That’s why I was in the back of the classroom cussin’

That’s why I was on the purp on the lean with my cousin

Why I’m in the Stu with Red just cuttin’?

I was tired of the ah-ah-ah

I’m tired of all the and an and ah

Thank God, the Lord he still loves me

‘Cause I was Reign Shaw from the Chi-Town bustin’

Really from the D.P. Joe I was trumpin’

I was on my you can’t tell me nothin’

When Bama G. held the piece on the low

When **** held the store up on four

I swear I was gone ’til 8 in the morn’

Hair braided up I was rollin’ bone bone

Back when Dre and Boi was rollin’ on vogues

I was just a lost soul up in this world

Parents did right but the streets did me wrong but the Lord did me right convicted on site

[Bridge: Jack Red]

Tunneling, tunneling got me low enough

Dosages, dosages never picked me up

But I traded in all my chains for a chance at wings

Then I found love and relief in the Risen King

[Chorus: Byron Juane]

I left them percs alone

Ain’t no mo’ pain, it’s gone

Yeah, I found relief (What you find?)

Relief

One cure that relieves (There’s only one)

Relief

I left them percs alone

Ain’t no mo’ pain, it’s gone

Yeah, I found relief (What you find?)

Relief

One cure that relieves (There’s only one)

Relief

I left them percs alone

Ain’t no mo’ pain, it’s gone

Yeah, I found relief (What you find?)

Relief

One cure that relieves (There’s only one)

Yeah, relief, yeah

