NEW MUSIC: Los Angeles rapper Blueface releases animated video/single “TRAPHOUSE” featuring ) 03 Greedo and Flashh Gottii

No sheets on top of my bed (Traphouse)

Then I be here in the mornin’ (In the traphouse)

No sheets on top of my bed (Traphouse)

In the mornin’ (I’ma traphouse)

No sheets on top of my bed (No sheets on top)

Then I be here in the mornin’ (Blueface baby)

She gon’ be here when I want it (Yeah aight)

Tell me it’s mine while you moanin’

I got a flight in the mornin’

I’m in the air like I’m Jordan

It’s a hole in the air mattress but baby gon’ keep blowin’

‘Til she lighthead

No sheets on top of my bed

Beat it up standin’ up, one night stand up

Can I trust you with a hunnid bands on the nightstand?

Gucci and Chanel, baby tell me how you like it

Might just fly private just to keep the shit on private

Doggystyle, hittin’ the bitch like I’m Mike Vic’

I don’t need a main bitch, baby I need a sidekick

Like my bitch boujee, pretty with some assets

I ain’t text her back but she still got the message

No sheets on top of my bed (Traphouse)

Then I be here in the mornin’ (In the traphouse)

No sheets on top of my bed (Traphouse)

In the mornin’ (I’ma traphouse)

(Yeah, yeah, woah, woah)

Ain’t no question ’bout it, they know that I bring the racks out (Yeah)

Benz all blacked out, AMG when I back out

Fuck around and my spend my advance on the traphouse (Yeah)

She got a man, soon as I land, blow her back out (I, I, I)

I ain’t got time, only for one night (One night)

Mile high, I smoke gas on my flights (My flights)

I don’t got a type but tonight she my type (Woah)

Fuck around and change your life, yeah (Change your life)

This a lot to you, it really ain’t shit to me (Ain’t shit to me)

I ain’t no regular nigga, you cannot [?] to me (No)

Ballin’ on ’em, every single night we makin’ history (Woah)

Step to the paper, like I’m meant to be (Let’s go)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

No sheets on top of my bed (Traphouse)

Then I be here in the mornin’ (In the traphouse)

No sheets on top of my bed (Traphouse)

In the mornin’ (I’ma traphouse)

No sheets on top of my bed (No sheets on top)

Then I be here in the mornin’

She gon’ be here when I want it

