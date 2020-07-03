NEW MUSIC: Rap icon Lil Wayne drops long awaited music video for “GLORY”

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music icon Lil Wayne celebrates the 5th anniversary of the Free Weezy Album (FWA) by releasing the project on all digital streaming platforms. Released via Young Money Records/Republic Records, the album features the bonus track, “We Livin’ Like That.” Wayne’s 11th studio effort was previously only on TIDAL.

STREAM FWA HERE

Wayne is also treating fans to the highly anticipated visual for “Glory” – a hard-hitting single off of FWA. Directed by Eif Rivera, the explosive music video features Wayne showcasing his lyrical prowess on a mountaintop.

Woo, this that shit they didn’t want me onI’m ‘bout to act a badonkadonk, shamone, shamoneDon’t need sugar, I need cream, I’m dark and strongThe garbage man puttin’ on cologne around my roomI’m on, I’m on, this that shit they didn’t wantI act a ass and shit a skunk, I will, I won’tBlack your eye like will.i.am, you Willy WonkaThat’s me in the Lam, I’m disappearin’ like Jimmy HoffaAK-47 my business partner, business is swellFrench kiss a bitch, she don’t speak French, can’t kiss and tellI push his ass in the wishin’ well, then wish him wellSippin’ syrup like ginger ale, but I’m the quickest snailFrom here to Hell, I hear them hail, I give them hellI’m spittin’ hail, I’m Clinton, well, I did inhaleThese niggas frail, they Chip and Dale, they little girlsWatch me act a donkey, then pin a tail, spit out your nailsUh, glory, hallelujahHoly shit, I’m the holy shit, I’m God’s manureI know how to hack a jeweller ward and not computersI meditate like a Buddhist, Holy ramen noodlesAnd now you sleep, I’m inside your room wit’ a lot of shootersYou wake up to this chopper tool, it’s like, ‘Cock-a-doodle’I’m awkward, cuckoo, I turn your Froot Loop to chocolate Yoo-HooI’m hotter than Honolulu, glory unto you, glory

I’m awkward, cuckoo, I turn your Froot Loop to chocolate Yoo-Hoo

I’m hotter than Honolulu, my clothes and socks and shoes new

I been a boo-boo since ga-ga goo-goo and Dada, FUBU

Make everybody that knew you boo-boo, I got them spooked too

I drive a neutral, shock the future like Dr. Luther

I’m not accuser, your mom a cougar, I sock it to her

My cocaine white as a white beluga, I like bazookas

I’m high as lunar, I’m wilder than Tyga’s Nikes, Pumas

Woo, this that shit you didn’t want me on

My weed louder than underarms and car alarms

Cheers, I said, ‘Surprise’, but couldn’t party long

I got to get back to the grind and the drawin’ board

But all this fuckin’ art destroyed, this the art of war

These niggas’ soft as teddy bears, talk to Marky Mark

I wet your block, leave it a waterpark, broad or dark

I whip the work like tartar sauce, you want it hard or raw, huh?

Uh, glory, hallelujah

Holy shit, I’m the shit, Porta-Potty Tunechi

Unload the Glock profusely, I’m soarin’ out confusion

Your motor mouth keep vroomin’, I’m goin’ Tony Stewart

I’m on the fluid, I’m ruined, I’m cold as Boston Bruins

Lost in the shoo-shoo and who’s who and I lost influence

Lost my point of view ’til I find a mirror, start talkin’ to it

It told me the truth, it said I’m the shit and you party poopin’

Lord, oh, Lord

Am I talkin’ crazy, too much coffee maybe

I smell like money, I know broke niggas feel nauseated

The broads’ elated, my boys are faded, my car’s the latest

My bars the greatest, they rated X like Marvel made it

She caught the babies, she barfed the babies, they orphans maybe

We got that white girl like in the ’80s, that Marcia Brady

I dicked Tracy like Warren Beatty, I’m warm as Haiti

I’m armed and lazy, I’m sprayin’ until my arms is lazy

Pardon my mental, I’m higher than Continental

Went from flyin’ cockroaches to flyin’ without credentials

That’s private, tell the pilot, ‘Be quiet, we need our privacy’

Throw you off this bitch if you wired, justifiably

Hustle wit’ a motive, you know this, I’m wit’ my whoadies

No snakes, no rodents, no ad-libs, no chorus

No stress, no worries, took you to a respiratory

It’s self-explanatory, the glory is mandatory, glory

Uh, glory, hallelujah

Holy shit, I can’t hold this shit, my bowel’s looser

My towel’s newer, my powder room is for powder-users

You see rolled up dollar bills filled wit’ snot and mucus

My tie is Lucas, my driver’s crusin’, my partner’s ruthless

My flower’s rootless, my pocket’s roofless, she poppin’ roofies

I’m not a student, I’m not assumin’ I’m not a human

You are not immune to this kind of music, you got ’em, Tunechi

You got ’em, Tunechi, I got ’em